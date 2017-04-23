Warren Sapp Calls Myles Garrett 'Lazy,' Says He's Not No. 1 Pick Material

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp offered a critical assessment of Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett, who's widely expected to be the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared Sapp's comments on Garrett:

I don't see it from this kid. I see the splash plays—everybody gets those. Where's the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who's the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, 'There it is!' This kid, no, I don't. I'm a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape and he absolutely disappears.

Sapp added that Garrett is "a lazy kid that makes four plays a game."

His analysis of the Aggies star echoes his evaluation of Jadeveon Clowney when Clowney was the consensus best player in the 2014 draft.

"I look at [Clowney's] tape and I don’t see a guy that is playing the game with his hair on fire, making plays, running up and down the field sideline to sideline, doing all of the things," Sapp in April 2014 (h/t the Houston Chronicle).

Clowney batted injuries in his first two years but reached the Pro Bowl in 2016 after finishing with 52 combined tackles and six sacks. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson listed him among the 25 best players under the age of 25.

In three years at Texas A&M, Garrett finished with 47 tackles for loss and 31 sacks. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the best edge-rusher in the 2017 draft and compared him to surefire Hall of Famer Julius Peppers.

Garrett went first overall to the Cleveland Browns in Miller's most recent mock draft.

