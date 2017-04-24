NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Upcoming TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide, Game Times

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs did not see a single series go seven games, but the eight series did not lack excitement.

It was all about overtime in the initial round of the playoffs, as 18 games ended in extra time. Two of those games were played Sunday, with the first seeing the Ottawa Senators pick up their third overtime victory of their series with the Boston Bruins when Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal in the extra session. That gave Ottawa a 3-2 victory in Game 6 and a 4-2 series victory.

MacArthur was opportunistic when Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask blocked a pass, with the puck going directly to MacArthur's stick.

"It was off his paddle and went right to me," MacArthur said, per the Associated Press (h/t CBSSports.com). "I was just lucky enough to be in the right spot. [If] you get opportunities like that to put them away, you've got to put them away. It's just awesome that we were able to."

Later on Sunday, the Washington Capitals earned a 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marcus Johansson scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in overtime, meaning Washington defeated the upstart Leafs in six games.

Here's a look at the conference semifinals schedule:

Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Semifinal Round Matchup Game 1 Time (ET) TV Live Stream Pittsburgh at Washington April 27 7:30 p.m. NBCSN NBCSports.com N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa April 27 7 p.m. CNBC NBCSports.com Edmonton at Anaheim April 26 10:30 p.m. NBCSN NBCSports.com Nashville at St. Louis April 26 8 p.m. NBCSN NBCSports.com NHL.com

The glamour matchup of the second round will see the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins meeting the Capitals.

Washington won the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, which means the Caps will have home-ice advantage in the series. That's a positive for head coach Barry Trotz's team, but it won't be enough by itself. The Caps had that edge over the Pens last year, but Pittsburgh beat Washington in six games, which spurred on Sidney Crosby and Co. to their Stanley Cup run.

The individual battle between Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin is part of the continuing storyline between these two teams.

Crosby is widely considered to be the greatest all-around player in the league, while Ovechkin is the top goal scorer of his generation. Crosby's Penguins have come out victorious in two previous playoff meetings, but that should only leave Ovechkin even more determined.

Pittsburgh's speed has been a telling factor in the past matchups. While the Caps may not be the faster team, they have clutch players like Justin Williams, Johansson, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Kevin Shattenkirk to turn this confrontation in their favor. They also have one of the best goaltenders in the league in Braden Holtby.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Penguins eliminated the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games, and they appear to be in excellent form. They relied on rookie goalie Matt Murray during last year's postseason run, but he's been battling a lower-body injury. Marc-Andre Fleury got the call against the Blue Jackets and performed well.

Slowing down Columbus is one thing, but stopping the Caps is quite another. Fleury is going to have be at his best against the Washington offense.

In addition to Crosby, the Penguins will attack Holtby via Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and an excellent supporting cast that includes Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist.

The Penguins-Capitals series will get underway Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by NBCSN. The game can be live-streamed through the NBC Sports website.

The other Eastern Conference semifinal series, between the Senators and the New York Rangers, will start Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, and CNBC will televise the first game.

Since the Chicago Blackhawks were eliminated in the first round, the glamour matchup in the Western Conference will see the Anaheim Ducks take on the surging Edmonton Oilers.

Anaheim swept the Calgary Flames, and while all of the games in the series were tight, the Ducks found a way to come through in the late stages and take all four meetings.

Confidence should be quite high in the Anaheim locker room, especially knowing they won't have to confront the Blackhawks.

Derek Leung/Getty Images

While the Ducks have excellent leadership in Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler, the supporting cast has been excellent in the postseason. Rickard Rakell has scored five points in the playoffs after an excellent regular season, and the Ducks have gotten strong production from Shea Theodore, Kevin Bieksa and Nate Thompson.

The Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks in six games, and they were impressive in winning two of three road games in the opening series.

Center Connor McDavid led the league in regular-season scoring, with 100 points, and he will command tremendous attention from the Anaheim defense because of his game-breaking speed and all-around ability.

McDavid makes all of those around him better, and he has an excellent No. 2 center in Leon Draisaitl. While he's not as fast as McDavid, Draisaitl is quick enough and he is also an excellent playmaker and finisher.

Veteran Milan Lucic gives this team the toughness that was lacking in the past. Lucic, who won a Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Bruins, will not hesitate to go into the dirty areas and go after deflections and rebounds.

The Oilers and Ducks open their series Wednesday night in Anaheim at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by NBCSN.

The other Western Conference semifinal, between the host St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators, will face off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET and also be televised by NBCSN.