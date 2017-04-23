Patrick Beverley Reportedly Fined $25,000 for Confrontation with Thunder Fan

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

The NBA fined Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for an incident with a fan after his team's defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported Sunday. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne also reported the news.

Shelburne noted Beverley had a verbal confrontation with Stuart Scaramucci, son of Jay Scaramucci, who's a minority owner of the Thunder.

Beverley took exception to something Scaramucci said to him in the first half and approached him after the game.

"The Rockets are taking care of the situation," Beverley said Saturday, per USA Today's Sam Amick. "I'll talk more after the investigation is done."

The fact Beverley avoided a suspension was surely a nice boost for Houston, as the Rockets will look to take a 3-1 series lead Sunday. He was 0-of-6 from the field and scored just one point in Game 3 but had 36 combined points in Houston's victories in Games 1 and 2.

