NASCAR's Food City 500 at Bristol Postponed to Monday Due to Rain

NASCAR announced inclement weather conditions postponed the Food City 500, which was set to begin Sunday afternoon.

The green flag will instead drop Monday at 1 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox.

Aaron Studwell of RaceWeather.net shared the radar over the Bristol Motor Speedway and the forecast for Bristol, Tennessee:

ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass provided a look at the wet conditions on the track:

Pockrass added that NASCAR decided to postpone the race two hours from the scheduled start because of the time needed to dry the track and then to run enough laps for an official race. With continued precipitation in the forecast, carving out a three-hour window without rain looked unlikely.

According to AccuWeather, Monday's forecast calls for a high of 69 degrees but a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

When the Food City 500 gets underway, Kyle Larson will start from the pole. NASCAR cancelled race qualifying due to rain, so it awarded Larson the first position by virtue of him leading the points standings.

