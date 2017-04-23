Christian Benteke Lifts Crystal Palace Past Liverpool, Dents Reds' Top-4 Hopes

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Christian Benteke returned to haunt his former club after scoring a brace to help Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Benteke's goals cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's spectacular opener for the Reds. They also moved Palace seven points clear of the bottom three.

Palace are probably safe now, but the real damage has been done to Liverpool's bid to finish in the top four. The Reds stay third but are just three points ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United, who have two games in hands in fifth place.

Both sides named familiar starting XIs, per their respective official club Twitter accounts:

Liverpool began brighter, but their initial dominance of possession was superficial, with many passes dragged sideways in front of organised midfield and defensive lines for Palace.

It took nearly 24 minutes for the Reds to break the visitors' resolve. The goal proved worth the wait, though, when Coutinho curled in an exquisite free-kick from distance.

Ironically, the Brazilian maestro had come in for criticism moments before his super strike, with Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo chiding the No. 10 for some slack play:

Despite his indifferent passing, Coutinho's terrific long-range goal shouldn't have come as a surprise. After all, the South American schemer has made scoring from distance a speciality in the league, per Sky Sports Statto:

It should have been 2-0 when underrated midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum pulled the ball back to the penalty spot for Emre Can. However, the Germany international's finish was tame and hopelessly wide.

Can's missed shot proved costly when Palace drew level barely three minutes before half-time. Playmaker Yohan Cabaye was the architect, crossing low after a brilliant overlapping run on the flank.

Benteke tapped in to round off the move and continue his prolific form on his travels, per Squawka Football:

Liverpool didn't heed the warning about Benteke's ability to come alive in the box. The Belgian powerhouse punished the hosts again when he gave Palace the lead on 75 minutes by heading over from close range.

Benteke has made a habit of damaging Liverpool throughout his Premier League career:

The one-time Liverpool striker also loves scoring at Anfield, per OptaJoe:

With a lead to protect, Palace stayed compact, and Liverpool couldn't engineer enough space between the lines to break them down. Coutinho blazed over late on, but the home side mustered little else despite six minutes of injury time.

The Reds will now be looking over their shoulders in the top-four race.

