Georgia Recruit D'Antne Demery Arrested After Physical Altercation with Woman

Incoming Georgia football recruit D'Antne Demery was arrested Saturday on two misdemeanor charges after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a woman.

Anthony Dasher of Rivals reported Demery was charged with criminal trespass and simple battery. Officers were called to a Waffle House "after it was reported that a black male was strangling a female," per Dasher.

The woman later contacted police to press charges against Demery. She alleged Demery also "threw her, causing her glasses to fall off, causing her phone to fall out of her hand, causing it to hit the ground, which resulted in a crack to the screen," according to police.

A 4-star recruit out of Brunswick, Georgia, Demery was in Athens on Saturday for the Bulldogs' spring game. Scout.com ranked him as the state's second-best offensive tackle in the 2017 class.

Police said Demery told them he had physical contact with the woman. Seth Emerson of DawgNation.com later reported Demery was released on bond.