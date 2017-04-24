Full Chicago Bears Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

3 of 5

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Everything is on the table for the Bears.

This is meant in a literal sense except at No. 3, provided the Bears stay there. Pace won't grab a running back, offensive lineman or special-teams player there for obvious reasons. But based on the trends and needs detailed so far, he'll go anywhere else if the value is right.

Here are some names to know at No. 3, in no particular order:

Myles Garrett, DL, Texas A&M: A pipe dream, but if the teams in front of the Bears are foolish enough to let him fall, Fangio gets a better prospect than Jadeveon Clowney to mold.

Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford: A versatile pass-rushing monster Fangio could unleash on every down and keep opposing lines guessing.

Jamal Adams, S, LSU: The safest prospect in the class blends quality run coverage with good pass-defense range.

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State: Shaky injury history, but Ed Reed comparisons are there for a reason.

Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State: Corner isn't entirely off the table for the Bears in large part because of talents like this.

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State: See above, plus impressive man-to-man skills.

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: Tight ends don't usually go so high, but few have been as pro ready, blending an ability to block well and be an instant threat in the passing game.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: This is the guy for Pace if he wants a proven winner who elevated his program and can play similar ball to Mariota.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: While not as proven as Watson, Mitch Trubisky flaunts alluring upside in all areas except composure under pressure, which he could learn to deal with while Glennon starts.

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: No matter what the draft hype machine says, DeShone Kizer boasts some of the most tantalizing upside of any quarterback in years. He can bully defenders as a runner if he's not using a strong arm to push the ball down the field.

Patrick Mahomes II: Inflated college stats aside, Patrick Mahomes is similar to Kizer in his ability to run, though he takes chances in a way that will remind some of Jay Cutler.

It's important to note that some of these guys—especially one or two of the signal-callers—could fall to the early second round. Also, it's worth keeping in mind that the Bears could always trade back up into the first round for a second guy on this list who is in the middle of a fall.

Of course, the Bears have plenty of mid-round targets likely on their mind as well. Utah's Marcus Williams could be the answer at safety. Adoree' Jackson could come in at corner and double as a returner. Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram could be the hybrid wideout/tight end the offense wants. Even a quarterback like Nathan Peterman could be the guy the Bears want to develop behind Glennon.

Readers get the idea based on trends and needs. For a better look at potential mid-round targets, take a peep our Top 100 big board.