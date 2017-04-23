Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns: What's Right and Wrong with WWE's 2 Biggest Stars

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are WWE's two biggest stars, even with Braun Strowman breathing down their necks as the promotion's next premier giant.

And as Lesnar and Reigns seem to be on a collision course for a big-time main event to follow up their instant classic from WrestleMania 31, there are elements to love, and there is also room for improvement with WWE's dueling powerhouses.

Brock Lesnar



What's Right? Brock Lesnar as a Part-Time Universal Champion

After spending much of WWE's winter season getting speared and jackhammered by Goldberg, Brock Lesnar has been rebuilt into the beast of old following a scintillating victory over his nemesis at WrestleMania 33. The match had all the drama and excitement that evaded their WrestleMania XX predecessor, which instead was replaced by New York rage.

With Lesnar as world champion for the second time since returning in 2012, WWE has positioned itself to give the rub to the rising stars of its new era. Potential blockbuster world championship matches against Strowman and Reigns, both of which have been teased recently on WWE television, will solidify Strowman as a major force in WWE while adding to Reigns' already established legacy.

Lesnar's role as a part-timer, while it may not make for an ideal situation, makes him special. His mystique is maintained by the fact he isn't on television every week. Being dormant also adds to his persona as a monster, similar to Godzilla or Nessie, who rise from the sea only when they are ready to destroy.

What's Wrong? Limitations in the Ring

Brock Lesnar brings arenas and stadiums to their feet with his parade of suplexes, but in WWE, what makes fans happy only exists as something they'll inevitably turn on in due time.

A potential showdown with Strowman, while presenting a monster truck rally quality that has worked fantastically with the Big Show, could be limited to suplexes and power moves, which could make for an underwhelming main event on pay-per-view.

There is a saving grace, however, as WWE has deftly worked around the perceived limitations of blockbuster heavyweights like Lesnar, Goldberg and Strowman with well-paced main events that are something of a throwback to the successful '80s era.

The strategy is working on Raw, as its clash-of-the-titans showcase this past Monday whipped SmackDown Live's more traditional wrestling bona fides by 32 percent in the ratings, per ShowBuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc).

Roman Reigns

What's Right? Reigns' Polarizing Nature Has Created a Once-in-a-Lifetime Star

Roman Reigns gets reactions like no other in WWE, as even those who have never watched wrestling before can see him walk into a building and instantly realize he is the biggest star in it. Fans have long clamored for Reigns to turn heel since many of his reactions skew hostile, but all that would accomplish is making these reactions less authentic while extinguishing what makes him unique.

Credit: WWE.com

Few heels in WWE are talented enough as villains to extract legitimate heel heat. Kevin Owens is a paper heel who acts like a villain but receives cheers, and AJ Styles was so miserable at it he became the top babyface on SmackDown almost overnight.

Reigns fills that void as someone who can garner natural heat, especially because he's presented as a babyface in unprecedented times, when every wrestling fan also wants to be in the driver's seat.

Despite what any fan says, people who boo Roman Reigns do so because they want to. There is passion behind those jeers, and the fact Reigns is a top merchandise seller, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc), allows WWE to kill two birds with one stone.

Grown-ups buy tickets and line up around the block to shower Reigns with taunts while WWE's more coveted TV-PG demographic consumes his merchandise. Everybody wins.

Reigns has headlined the past three WrestleManias. In a related story, WWE's highest-grossing WrestleManias were the past three events. The dude's not going anywhere.

What's Wrong? Very Little Evolution

Roman Reigns has demonstrated the least character growth of his peers from The Shield.

Dean Ambrose has become a hit-or-miss unhinged street-brawler, while Seth Rollins has evolved WWE's top wrestling technician who was once fashioned as the next face of the company. Reigns still maintains the riot gear and the brooding mystique, which has worked for him thus far, but slight tweaks and long-term changes will allow him to gracefully transition into WWE's undisputed top star, especially with several WrestleMania main events likely on the horizon.

Hulk Hogan could rip his shirt and drop the leg for over a decade in WWE because times were different back then. With endless entertainment to consume and wrestling having more disillusioned fans than ever, evolution and change is necessary, especially with main event stars like Reigns.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.