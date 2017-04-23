Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jordan Pickford and Sead Kolasinac

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly hopeful they can steal Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from under the nose of Arsenal and Manchester City, while it is said the arrival of Sead Kolasinac at the Emirates Stadium will lead to an exit for Nacho Monreal or Kieran Gibbs.

According to Neil Fissler of the Daily Express, Pickford is certain to leave Sunderland once they are relegated, and Everton have prepared a contract worth £90,000 per week for the talented stopper.

Arsenal and City are also linked with the England youth international, with the former needing to prepare for life after Petr Cech and the latter in need of an upgrade over Claudio Bravo.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The report says Everton are in pole position with Pickford likely becoming the immediate No. 1 starter should he move to Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of England's best youngsters this season, standing out for his reflexes and positioning. He's also been remarkably good at distributing the ball, which would make him an excellent fit for both City and Arsenal.

Per sports writer Michael Graham, that facet of his game deserved special attention:

Cech hasn't been himself this season, and he reminded fans of that fact during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final win over City by reacting far too late to prevent Sergio Aguero's opener.

Bravo didn't make any major blunders, although he came close when he slipped on the ball and almost conceded another comical goal. ESPN FC's John Brewin couldn't help himself:

Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg have shared goalkeeping duties for Everton this year, with neither player impressing in particular.

Elsewhere, Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror reports Kolasinac will arrive at the Emirates on a free transfer, and the move will lead to a departure of Gibbs or Monreal to make room for the Bosnian.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Per the report, Gibbs is the more likely to leave, but Monreal's age―he's 33―means manager Arsene Wenger will also consider offers for the Spaniard. Cohen Bramall's progression means he could be Kolasinac's understudy.

Kolasinac has been linked to a number of clubs over the past few months, with his contract with Schalke set to expire. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The 23-year-old is arguably the most valuable free agent on the market thanks to a combination of ability, potential and age. Kolasinac has been a fantastic player for Schalke in the Bundesliga the last few years and should have no problem fitting in at the highest level in England.

He should become a starter soon, although it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep someone like Monreal around just in case. The veteran has been excellent this season and would be a superb back-up or first option while Kolasinac adapts to his new surroundings.