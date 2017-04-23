Burnley vs. Manchester United: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney scored his first goal in three months as the Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday, when a daring display from Anthony Martial helped seal three points.



The result was enough to see manager Jose Mourinho's side solidify their place at fifth in the Premier League table, bringing them within a point of fourth-placed rivals Manchester City, who faced Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium the same day.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the fixture after injuring his knee against Anderlecht on Thursday, and Marcus Rashford was brought off the bench as a second-half substitute, with Martial taking the Swede's spot up front.

Richard Jolly of ESPN highlighted before kick-off just how much of United's usual goal threat was missing for their short trip to Burnley, putting the size of their victory into greater perspective:

Still riding high on the recent extra-time win over Anderlecht that saw United advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League, United took on the role of early aggressors in their trip to an unaccommodating ground.

Nevertheless, that didn't prevent the visitors taking a grip of possession and opening the scoring through a fine passing passage spearheaded and finished by Martial.

The strike came with mixed emotions for United's money men, however. Adam Shergold of MailOnline reported that Martial's 25th goal for the club triggered a clause in his contract demanding that £8.5 million be paid to former club AS Monaco.

Match of the Day's Gary Lineker was clearly impressed:

Martial darted at the Burnley defenders before connecting with Ander Herrera, who's first-time pass back to the rampaging Frenchman perfectly illustrated his balanced contribution to this United side.

For him, it was a first Premier League goal since February, but Rooney's close-range finish in the 39th minute was his first goal since whipping in a free-kick equaliser against Stoke City on January 21:

Martial again played a part in the buildup and made a nuisance of himself before Rooney prodded past Burnley stopper and ex-United team-mate Tom Heaton.

Rooney may no longer be the constant component he once was at Old Trafford, but Sky Sports Statto took note of the veteran's achievement as he continues to leave his mark:

Burnley's second-half response was more robust, but United goalkeeper David De Gea enjoyed a quiet day in goal as centre-backs Eric Bailly and the deputising Daley Blind held firm.

Jesse Lingard eventually made way for Rashford, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan entered the fray as an 80th-minute replacement for Martial, whom Statman Dave picked out as a worthy front-line alternative upon earning a rare start:

Ibrahimovic's injury may have raised United tensions in recent days, but Mourinho's men's deserved win at Turf Moor showed they have the depth to cope.

Even Rooney's cameo indicated he might yet have a role to play at the Theatre of Dreams beyond this season if he's given games, which are sure to come as we enter the end-of-season run-in.

Burnley, on the other hand, will rue their second home defeat in three matches at Turf Moor, losing some of the sturdiness that saw them go five months undefeated at the ground between November and April.

Manager Sean Dyche will also look at his side's record of one goal scored in their past three home games with disdain. The Clarets are five points off the relegation zone with four matches remaining in their season.