Rafael Nadal Beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas to Win 2017 Monte Carlo Masters

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal etched his name further into the history books on Sunday after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-1, 6-3, in the final of this year's Monte Carlo Masters to win the tournament for a 10th time.

The Spaniard laid waste to his compatriot in the opening set before sealing a two-game streak 4-3 up in the second to add another prestigious landmark to his list of career accolades, per tennis writer David Law:

It was Nadal's 50th tournament title on clay and 70th career trophy overall.

The milestones don't look likely to end there for Nadal, either, as he voyages further into a clay season that could yield a succession of record-defying results:

It swiftly became clear Vinolas—who entered this season's Monte Carlo Masters as a No. 15 seed—was found out of his depth in Monaco on Sunday. The 29-year-old faced three break points on his opening serve before managing to get on the board.

Nadal was ruthless for the remainder of the first set and permitted his foe a combined two points across each of his next two service games, throttling his way to a 6-1 scoreline with five successive game wins.

The King of Clay boasted an 86 percent first-serve success in that set compared to Vinolas' 50 percent, per the official ATP World Tour website, with the latter winning just four of the 19 first-serve returns he played.

Nadal was similarly cutthroat in the championship set, and after the 30-year-old's injury woes of 2016, Christopher Clarey of the New York Times highlighted the just rewards coming his way:

The 10-time champion conceded a grand total of three points on his own serve over the course of the second set, beating Vinolas with one-sided scorelines in two of his four service games, a record his opponent couldn't replicate.

The fact Vinolas' serve didn't possess the same fury gave Nadal the edge he needed to further cement his place as a clay-court legend, winning with his third attempt at match point while breaking his enemy for the fourth time.

Roland Garros and the 2017 French Open await Nadal in a month's time, but before then, this week's Barcelona Open could provide the ideal warm-up to perfect his craft further on his favourite surface.

It's been some time since Nadal last reigned as the dominant force in tennis, but Sunday's victory could be the jump-start needed to revive a legend's legacy at the peak of his performance calendar.