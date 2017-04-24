Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and PredictionsApril 24, 2017
Arsenal will need to beat fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's north London derby at White Hart Lane if they're to have any chance of stopping their Premier League charge and finishing above them in the standings.
The two rivals will headline Week 35 and come into the fixture separated by a whopping 14 points, and the Gunners know victory will be needed if there are to be any St. Totteringham day celebrations in 2017.
Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea face a tough away trip at Everton on Sunday, and fifth-placed Manchester United play host to Swansea City hoping to continue their recent run of fine form.
Liverpool won't be in action until Monday evening and are hoping to steal points from Watford at Vicarage Road, while Manchester City look to climb higher than their current fourth place when they travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Read on for score predictions ahead of a blockbuster Week 35 slate, complete with complete fixture schedule and previews of the biggest matchups on the card.
|2016-17 Premier League: Week 35 Fixtures, Predictions
|Date
|Time
|Prediction
|Saturday, April 29
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Southampton 1-0 Hull City
|Saturday, April 29
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Stoke City 2-1 West Ham United
|Saturday, April 29
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|Sunderland 0-0 Bournemouth
|Saturday, April 29
|3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
|West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City
|Saturday, April 29
|5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET
|Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley
|Sunday, April 30
|12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET
|Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City
|Sunday, April 30
|2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET
|Everton 2-2 Chelsea
|Sunday, April 30
|2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET
|Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester City
|Sunday, April 30
|4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal
|Monday, May 1
|8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
|Watford 1-1 Liverpool
Spurs End St. Totteringham's Day Curse
Dan Quarrell of Eurosport UK recently detailed St. Totteringham's day as the point in each season at which the Gunners are guaranteed to finish above their north London neighbours—a day that may never come this season.
ESPN FC took note of the considerable streak the Gunners boast when it comes to finishing above Spurs in the top flight, a run that stretches back more than two decades:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
St. Totteringham's Day cancelled? Happy reading for Tottenham Hotspur fans
Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp recently outlined Tottenham as possessing that extra piece of quality in their squad when compared with their local rivals, too.
Per the London Evening Standard's Tom Doyle, he told Sky Sports: "There are no passengers in this Tottenham team, everybody is at it. Everybody's closing, everybody's pressing, they all buy into it.
"I'm not trying to dig out Arsenal here but if we look at the Arsenal team at times, they have got passengers, there are people who don't buy into the pressing side of the game."
That was before Arsenal came back from a goal down to defeat Manchester City in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, however, that game showed off some of the fight manager Arsene Wenger's side haven't shown all season.
That being said, Spurs are still to lose a Premier League game at home this season and have scored eight in their past two outings at White Hart Lane, meaning a share of the spoils could settle their expectations.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal
Everton Trouble Chelsea at Goodison
Just as one of this season's FA Cup finalists has a difficult task ahead in Week 35, fellow cup contenders Chelsea face a tough trip of their own as they look to become just the second team to beat Everton at Goodison Park this term.
The first and only team to do so was Liverpool, who emerged 1-0 victors in December, although the Blues travel to Merseyside on a high after beating Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley on Saturday, per the club's official Twitter account:
Manager Antonio Conte's side are four points clear of Spurs at the summit of the Premier League standings, but the Toffees welcome the west Londoners having won each of their last six games at home.
Four other teams have scored more goals away from home than the Blues this season, but as the Premier League recently illustrated, not many have been better than Everton when it comes to scoring at home (41):
In fact, Liverpool (43) are the only side to have scored more home goals in the league this term, and manager Ronald Koeman will be hoping to see Romelu Lukaku unleash his full fury against his former club on Sunday.
It helps Everton's chances that Chelsea appear to have lost some of their defensive might as the season has progressed, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six.
Prediction: Everton 2-2 Chelsea