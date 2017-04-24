Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arsenal will need to beat fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's north London derby at White Hart Lane if they're to have any chance of stopping their Premier League charge and finishing above them in the standings.

The two rivals will headline Week 35 and come into the fixture separated by a whopping 14 points, and the Gunners know victory will be needed if there are to be any St. Totteringham day celebrations in 2017.

Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea face a tough away trip at Everton on Sunday, and fifth-placed Manchester United play host to Swansea City hoping to continue their recent run of fine form.

Liverpool won't be in action until Monday evening and are hoping to steal points from Watford at Vicarage Road, while Manchester City look to climb higher than their current fourth place when they travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Read on for score predictions ahead of a blockbuster Week 35 slate, complete with complete fixture schedule and previews of the biggest matchups on the card.

2016-17 Premier League: Week 35 Fixtures, Predictions Date Time Prediction Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Southampton 1-0 Hull City Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Stoke City 2-1 West Ham United Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Sunderland 0-0 Bournemouth Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City Saturday, April 29 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley Sunday, April 30 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City Sunday, April 30 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET Everton 2-2 Chelsea Sunday, April 30 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester City Sunday, April 30 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal Monday, May 1 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Watford 1-1 Liverpool PremierLeague.com

Spurs End St. Totteringham's Day Curse

Dan Quarrell of Eurosport UK recently detailed St. Totteringham's day as the point in each season at which the Gunners are guaranteed to finish above their north London neighbours—a day that may never come this season.

ESPN FC took note of the considerable streak the Gunners boast when it comes to finishing above Spurs in the top flight, a run that stretches back more than two decades:

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp recently outlined Tottenham as possessing that extra piece of quality in their squad when compared with their local rivals, too.

Per the London Evening Standard's Tom Doyle, he told Sky Sports: "There are no passengers in this Tottenham team, everybody is at it. Everybody's closing, everybody's pressing, they all buy into it.

"I'm not trying to dig out Arsenal here but if we look at the Arsenal team at times, they have got passengers, there are people who don't buy into the pressing side of the game."