Dele Alli Named 2017 PFA Young Player of the Year over Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been named Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year for 2017 after enjoying a mesmerising campaign for the Premier League title contenders.

The official PFA Twitter account confirmed the Spurs star's victory on Sunday evening, beating a shortlist of players including Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane, second, and Everton's third-placed Romelu Lukaku to the accolade:

The individual recognition comes at the end of a campaign that's seen the 21-year-old feature as part of a Tottenham team that's moved up the Premier League ranks largely thanks to his performances.

Tottenham posted Alli's reaction after claiming another Young Player of the Year triumph, where he humbly spoke of his desire to improve at a time where his current level had just been paid a tall compliment:

The official England Twitter account celebrated the national team's young star, with Alli having now added successive triumphs in this contest:

Many might have argued Alli's exploits this season were sufficient to garner a place on the PFA Player of the Year shortlist, not just one of the Premier League's most talented young stars.

Nevertheless, his performances over the past eight months have cemented his status as one of the English top flight's most consistent scorers after netting in 20 of his 44 total league appearances this term.

The former MK Dons talisman's record of 20 goals this season has also doubled the total he managed in his first season at White Hart Lane, and the Spurs provided a glimpse at just some of this season's highlights for the player:

Alli has become a frequent figure on the England national team since making his debut under England manager Gareth Southgate's predecessor, Roy Hodgson, in October 2015.

The attacking technician has established his place as a regular starter in the past 12 months by showing his impact has translated to the international stage.

If Alli's quality continues along its current trajectory, it undoubtedly won't be long until we see him competing for the PFA Player of the Year award, with Tottenham's recent rise conveniently timed with his shot to prominence.