    Marc Gasol Makes Grizzlies History with Game-Winning Shot vs. Spurs in Game 4

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportApril 23, 2017

    Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, left, during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Fact: Marc Gasol hit the game-winner in the Memphis Grizzlies' 110-108 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. His shot was the first go-ahead field goal with under 10 seconds left in Memphis postseason history.

    Source: Marc Stein