Marc Gasol Makes Grizzlies History with Game-Winning Shot vs. Spurs in Game 4

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Fact: Marc Gasol hit the game-winner in the Memphis Grizzlies' 110-108 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. His shot was the first go-ahead field goal with under 10 seconds left in Memphis postseason history.

Source: Marc Stein