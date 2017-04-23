NFL Draft 2017: Notable Picks from Latest Expert Mock Drafts

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Draft season has finally reached the end of the journey.

Teams have finalized draft boards after an extensive process that started years ago before getting amplified this offseason with the combine, workouts, interviews and more.

Experts have done the same and released mock drafts. Gone are the days mocks have entertainment value and little else—thanks to the internet and the hard work of these experts, mocks seem more realistic and accurate than ever before.

As such, mocks are not only entertainment, but a resource for fans to get a better sense of the prospect stock market and who teams might pursue. Let's take a look at notable picks from a handful of the latest expert mocks.

Expert: ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr.

Notable Pick: 10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Mel Kiper's "Grade A" mocks always have a few shockers. He's not going based on what he hears in league circles and such, instead focusing on who he would select, so his grading scale would give the pick an A.

It's a blunt, vulnerable position for Kiper to leave himself in, though few are brave enough to do it that way. But Kiper is especially bold this year by having the Buffalo Bills take Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers in the top 10.

He bases the selection on a few things:

Don't be shocked if Peppers goes this high. He's a tremendous athlete (4.46 40, 35½-inch vertical) and the best punt returner in this draft. Even after signing Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, the Bills are far from settled at safety. And they don't have anyone on the roster like Peppers

On paper, Peppers isn't a bad fit in Buffalo. He can patrol the line of scrimmage as a hybrid player meant to stop the run and give the Bills an electric kick returner.

The problem for some here will be the value. Peppers, 5'11" and 213 pounds, didn't enter draft season with a cemented position. Michigan probably didn't showcase him as well as it should have, but only boasting one interception doesn't speak to immense value.

This is a pick based on major upside, which is fine. But many will look at one of the deepest defensive back classes in a long time—headlined by safeties Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker—and wonder about this selection.

That said, observers now have a prospect to circle in red ink as a potential draft-day shocker.

Expert: Rotoworld's Evan Silva

Notable Pick: 5. Tennessee Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

As mentioned, this is a deep class for defensive backs and the position, alongside pass rushers, is sure to dominate the first round.

Given the outlook, it's only natural the draft hype machine is missing a major sleeper or two.

For Rotoworld's Evan Silva, the process has overlooked Ohio State corner Gareon Conley. He gives the Tennessee Titans the gifted corner, heaping on the praise in the process:

Bigger (6’0/195), longer (33-inch arms), more durable, and nearly as athletic (4.44 speed, 86th-percentile SPARQ) as college bookend Marshon Lattimore, Conley is a day-one starter at boundary corner. On college tape, it stood out that the Buckeyes’ coaching staff consistently left Conley on a one-on-one island versus aforementioned Williams and Penn State’s Chris Godwin with no safety help. Able to cover on the perimeter and in the slot, Conley compares to Desmond Trufant.

No exaggeration here: Conley has been a late riser in most mock drafts as media continues to catch up with the thinking of the NFL. The more film digested, the more it's clear Conley's big frame and usage at the collegiate level gives him a good shot at panning out in the pros.

This is higher than most seem to have Conley, though. But it makes perfect sense provided the Titans have a pair of first-round picks and want to keep upgrading a secondary featuring Logan Ryan and Jonathan Cyprien.

Clutching two picks means the Titans can go out and get a guy they like a littler earlier than they normally would to make certain he's on the roster for a long time.

Expert: Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Notable Pick: 2. San Francisco 49ers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Were this 10 years ago, a player like LSU's Leonard Fournette would come off the board first overall.

But it isn't. Running back is devalued, and the need for athletic freaks who can get after the quarterback just like Myles Garrett can are of the utmost importance.

That context aside, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the San Francisco 49ers rolling the dice on Fournette at No. 2. Miller had noted recently sources linked the team with the star running back: "The San Francisco 49ers are, according to a scouting source with the team, in love with Reuben Foster and Fournette if Garrett is gone."

It's an interesting development to say the least. Even a general interest in Fournette hints at the 49ers tired of waiting on something from Carlos Hyde, the 2014 second-round pick who has yet to play in a full 16-game season.

Fournette is certainly a good way to get reassurance at the position. Standing at 6'0" and 240 pounds, he's a violent downhill runner ready to take on NFL defenders. Comparisons to Adrian Peterson are of the shoot-for-the-stars variety, but they don't seem so silly when watching him run on tape.

San Francisco has a plethora of roster problems it needs to address over the next few years. But if Fournette can carry the offense and take pressure off a potential rookie quarterback, it's a win.

Rumors of running back's demise might once again be greatly exaggerated.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.