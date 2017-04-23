    NFL Draft 2017: Notable Picks from Latest Expert Mock Drafts

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2017

    Jabrill Peppers is one prospect making splashes in expert mock drafts.
    Jabrill Peppers is one prospect making splashes in expert mock drafts.Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Draft season has finally reached the end of the journey. 

    Teams have finalized draft boards after an extensive process that started years ago before getting amplified this offseason with the combine, workouts, interviews and more.

    Experts have done the same and released mock drafts. Gone are the days mocks have entertainment value and little else—thanks to the internet and the hard work of these experts, mocks seem more realistic and accurate than ever before.

    As such, mocks are not only entertainment, but a resource for fans to get a better sense of the prospect stock market and who teams might pursue. Let's take a look at notable picks from a handful of the latest expert mocks.

     

    Expert: ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. 

    Notable Pick: 10. Buffalo Bills: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    Mel Kiper's "Grade A" mocks always have a few shockers. He's not going based on what he hears in league circles and such, instead focusing on who he would select, so his grading scale would give the pick an A.

    It's a blunt, vulnerable position for Kiper to leave himself in, though few are brave enough to do it that way. But Kiper is especially bold this year by having the Buffalo Bills take Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers in the top 10.

    He bases the selection on a few things:

    Don't be shocked if Peppers goes this high. He's a tremendous athlete (4.46 40, 35½-inch vertical) and the best punt returner in this draft. Even after signing Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, the Bills are far from settled at safety. And they don't have anyone on the roster like Peppers

    On paper, Peppers isn't a bad fit in Buffalo. He can patrol the line of scrimmage as a hybrid player meant to stop the run and give the Bills an electric kick returner. 

    The problem for some here will be the value. Peppers, 5'11" and 213 pounds, didn't enter draft season with a cemented position. Michigan probably didn't showcase him as well as it should have, but only boasting one interception doesn't speak to immense value.

    This is a pick based on major upside, which is fine. But many will look at one of the deepest defensive back classes in a long time—headlined by safeties Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker—and wonder about this selection. 

    That said, observers now have a prospect to circle in red ink as a potential draft-day shocker.

     

    Expert: Rotoworld's Evan Silva

    Notable Pick: 5. Tennessee Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    As mentioned, this is a deep class for defensive backs and the position, alongside pass rushers, is sure to dominate the first round. 

    Given the outlook, it's only natural the draft hype machine is missing a major sleeper or two.

    For Rotoworld's Evan Silva, the process has overlooked Ohio State corner Gareon Conley. He gives the Tennessee Titans the gifted corner, heaping on the praise in the process:

    Bigger (6’0/195), longer (33-inch arms), more durable, and nearly as athletic (4.44 speed, 86th-percentile SPARQ) as college bookend Marshon Lattimore, Conley is a day-one starter at boundary corner. On college tape, it stood out that the Buckeyes’ coaching staff consistently left Conley on a one-on-one island versus aforementioned Williams and Penn State’s Chris Godwin with no safety help. Able to cover on the perimeter and in the slot, Conley compares to Desmond Trufant. 

    No exaggeration here: Conley has been a late riser in most mock drafts as media continues to catch up with the thinking of the NFL. The more film digested, the more it's clear Conley's big frame and usage at the collegiate level gives him a good shot at panning out in the pros.

    This is higher than most seem to have Conley, though. But it makes perfect sense provided the Titans have a pair of first-round picks and want to keep upgrading a secondary featuring Logan Ryan and Jonathan Cyprien.

    Clutching two picks means the Titans can go out and get a guy they like a littler earlier than they normally would to make certain he's on the roster for a long time.

     

    Expert: Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

    Notable Pick: 2. San Francisco 49ers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

    Leonard Fournette has the talent to break through the devaluation of his own position.
    Leonard Fournette has the talent to break through the devaluation of his own position.Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Were this 10 years ago, a player like LSU's Leonard Fournette would come off the board first overall.

    But it isn't. Running back is devalued, and the need for athletic freaks who can get after the quarterback just like Myles Garrett can are of the utmost importance.

    That context aside, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the San Francisco 49ers rolling the dice on Fournette at No. 2. Miller had noted recently sources linked the team with the star running back: "The San Francisco 49ers are, according to a scouting source with the team, in love with Reuben Foster and Fournette if Garrett is gone."

    It's an interesting development to say the least. Even a general interest in Fournette hints at the 49ers tired of waiting on something from Carlos Hyde, the 2014 second-round pick who has yet to play in a full 16-game season.

    Fournette is certainly a good way to get reassurance at the position. Standing at 6'0" and 240 pounds, he's a violent downhill runner ready to take on NFL defenders. Comparisons to Adrian Peterson are of the shoot-for-the-stars variety, but they don't seem so silly when watching him run on tape.

    San Francisco has a plethora of roster problems it needs to address over the next few years. But if Fournette can carry the offense and take pressure off a potential rookie quarterback, it's a win.

    Rumors of running back's demise might once again be greatly exaggerated.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.