Steve Kerr's Cause of Illness, Return to Warriors Reportedly Remains Unknown

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's return to the team is still undetermined after he missed Saturday's Game 3 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with an illness.

ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported it's unclear whether Kerr's illness, which caused him to need fluids and rendered him unable to attend team activities Saturday, is related to the complications from back surgery that sidelined him for the team's first 43 games last season.

Lead assistant Mike Brown coached the Warriors in Kerr's place, and they rallied from 17 points down for a 119-113 win. They hold a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 in Portland on Monday night.

"‎Our coach is going through a lot right now physically," Stephen Curry told ESPN's J.A. Adande. "He told us this morning this is a situation where we need to rally and go out and win a game for him. But we felt that the way the game had gone, we had to fight and do it for him ... and the way that he said it was that we had to win one for the Gipper. So, shout out to Coach Kerr.‎"

Kerr, 51, has reportedly been ill for much of the week. He removed his suit jacket toward the end of Golden State's Game 2 victory, which Stein noted is a violation of league rules.

Complications from 2015 back surgery left Kerr with headaches and nausea, causing him to cede control of the team to then-assistant Luke Walton for more than half of last season. Despite Kerr's absence, the Warriors compiled the best regular-season record in league history, and until Saturday, he'd been on the bench for the entirety of 2016-17.

Golden State played its second straight game without Kevin Durant, who strained his calf in Game 1. His status for Game 4 is also unclear.

