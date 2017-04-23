Great Edinburgh Run 2017 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Jill Lawless/Associated Press

Husband and wife Dan and Hillory Wallis defended their respective titles at the Great Edinburgh Run on Sunday.

Having dominated their races in 2016, the duo were back again to retain their crowns in Scotland's capital, and each turned in fantastic performances to come home in first place over the 10-mile distance again.

The event's Twitter feed posted a snap of the top three finishers in both categories with their accompanying times:

Results in full are available via the Great Run website.

Race Recap

As reported by Athletics Weekly, Dan and Hillory were recently married. And after two more exceptional performances in the capital, their training regime appears to be flourishing.

Indeed, per the aforementioned source, Dan revealed that working alongside one another makes competing in these sorts of events even more special.

"Running can be brutal, but racing is the fun part—especially when you get to share it with the person most important to you," he said of last year's win. "15 minutes or so after I had crossed the finish line I heard the unforgettable voice of Bryan Burnett announce that the first woman was on her way down the home stretch, and that it was Hillory Davis."

It was a similar tale for the pair this year, with the man from New Zealand once again in charge of the men's event, coming home 18 seconds clear of Andrew Douglas to complete back-to-back victories; Wallis was quicker than the mark of 51 minutes and 11 seconds he set last year, too.

And once again, Hillory was able to cruise to victory. Her impressive time of one hour, three minutes and 42 seconds saw the Australian comfortably clear of Mia Lutsch in second place.

The winner of the women's race also quickened her time considerably from the previous year, improving by a sizeable two minutes and 31 seconds.

The event is not all about the elite runners, though, as thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh to compete over 10 miles or the shorter five-mile distance.

The Netcom Twitter feed captured the moment the event got underway at Holyrood Park:

As we can see here, the runners involved in the racing received some unique encouragement from the workers at Edinburgh Dungeon, per the Simplyhealth Twitter feed:

Indeed, the course is one to savour, as the competitors were able to take in some of the city's iconic landmarks.

The race started and finished in Holyrood Park, although along the way those completing the full 10 miles would have encountered Edinburgh Castle, Greyfriars Bobby and Arthur's Seat, too.