Shenzhen International 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

    Bernd Wiesberger won the 2017 Shenzhen International on Sunday, beating Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to take the title.

    Fleetwood produced a sensational nine-under par round of 63 to join Wiesberger, who was one-under for the day, at the summit of the leaderboard on 16-under par.

    Despite Fleetwood's stunning form, it was the Austrian who eventually raised his game in the play-off, as a brilliant approach set up a birdie and he clinched his fourth win on the European Tour.

    This is the moment victory was secured:

    Here's a look at the final leaderboard after a fascinating final day, the prize money for the top players and a recap of how Wiesberger eventually seized glory in Shenzhen.

    Shenzhen International 2017: Final Leaderboard
    PositionPlayerOverallDay 4Prize Money
    T1.Bernd Wiesberger*-1671€437,017
    T1.Tommy Fleetwood-1663€291,348
    T3.Gregory Bourdy-1567€164,146
    T3.Ross Fisher-1568€164,146
    T5.Fabrizio Zanotti-1465€111,179
    T5.David Lipsky-1469€111,179
    T5.Dylan Frittelli-1470€111,179
    T8.Thongchai Jaidee-1366€65,554
    T8.Thorbjorn Olesen-1367€65,554
    T8.Alexander Levy-1369€65,554
    Sunday Recap

    With a three-shot lead at the start of the day, it was going to take something pretty special to reel in Wiesberger. However, Fleetwood went about putting together one of the rounds of his life.

    The Englishman's first birdie came at the second, and although he missed chances at three, four and five, he kept giving himself putts to pick up shots. Back-to-back birdies at six and seven were the catalyst for a stunning effort.

    Indeed, Fleetwood made eagle at the par-five ninth to go out in 31 before knocking in four more birdies on the back nine.

    His round looked set to finish with a blemish, though, as he found the sand at the last. However, the man from Southport produced this approach and grabbed the clubhouse lead after a nine-under par round:

    It was a round that put Fleetwood level with Wiesberger, who had been unable to find his best form on Sunday. And with a clutch of players just one shot back as the tournament moved into the final stages, the Austrian was suddenly under heavy pressure.

    Wiesberger had to make a couple of crucial par saves on the back nine, but as George Coetzee joined him and Fleetwood on 16-under on the penultimate hole, the overnight leader needed birdies to win.

    At the last, Coetzee came apart, as he dumped two shots into the water and eventually took a quadruple bogey. Meanwhile, another par from Wiesberger, his 11th in a row, meant he'd go head-to-head with the red-hot Fleetwood in a play-off.

    As we can see here, Wiesberger came close to winning the event outright a couple of times at the last:

    Although he'd had to hang around waiting for the rest of the field to finish, Fleetwood would have been the favourite heading into the play-off after such a spectacular day. And he started the first extra hole the strongest, nailing a brilliant drive. The Austrian, meanwhile, faced a tough approach, with the ball well below his feet.

    Wiesberger had dug deep throughout Sunday's action, though, and has proved himself to be a dogged competitor in the past. So it was little surprise to see him produce an incredible approach and a clutch putt for birdie to win the title, with Fleetwood only able to muster par.