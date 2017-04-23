Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti and Eric Dier

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Manchester United are "closing in" on the signing of Torino forward Andrea Belotti.

That's according to the Sunday People's Steve Bates, who has reported the Italy international "has been on Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho's wishlist all season" (h/t the Sunday Mirror). The report suggested the Red Devils will have to meet the £84 million release clause in the player's contract if he's to move, though.

United are said to be pursuing two strikers in the summer, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined for the long term with a serious knee injury and Wayne Rooney set to depart. As well as Belotti, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is a reported target.

Belotti is the man United are reported to be closest to signing, though. Here's a look at why the Torino sharpshooter is so highly rated:

It's been a long time since a striker emerged in Serie A who has had Italians so excited, as Belotti boasts the potential to lead the line for the Azzurri for years to come.

After a breakthrough 2015-16 campaign, the 23-year-old has kicked on again this season, with 25 goals in 29 appearances in the Italian top flight. Given Torino are down in ninth in the league table, that's quite a haul.

As noted by OptaPaolo, his goal return puts the striker in elite company:

It's why teams may not be completely put off by the aforementioned release clause.

Enrico Locci/Getty Images

The forward may not be particularly quick or the strongest on the ball, but he's so alert around the penalty area. Belotti has shown an ability to net different types of goals too, as he's strong on either foot and excellent in the air.

He's a stellar poacher and the kind of player who needs to be supplemented by talent around him. A team like United has that, making the Italian, potentially at least, an exciting target.

Eric Dier Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to James Ducker of the Sunday Telegraph, Manchester United are "cautiously optimistic" about their chances of signing Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be ready to part with £40 million to secure the versatile England international, with Mourinho reportedly ready to hand Dier the midfield role he prefers. This season, the 23-year-old has primarily been used as part of a back three.

"United are believed to have considered a move for Dier in January but realised there would be little prospect of Tottenham selling to a direct rival in midseason but hope that will change this summer," Ducker noted.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

In recent weeks Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has utilised Dier in midfield, and as noted by WhoScored.com, he's chipped in with some crucial goals:

But his game is not about getting on the scoresheet. Dier is strong in the tackle, forceful in the air and tidy on the ball. His adaptability also makes him a key squad member, as he's able to play as a centre-back, at right-back or in midfield.

With that in mind, it's tough to see Spurs sanctioning a sale. Tottenham are on the up, and given the amount of competitions they'll be involved in next term, the manager will cherish such an adaptable player. United, consequently, may find this one difficult to get over the line.