NFL Draft 2017: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 Rounds

From Thursday to Saturday, lives will change as front offices select potential roster cornerstones from the 2017 NFL draft class. Who's going No. 1 overall? Where will the most recognized names land?

Last year, the then-St. Louis Rams made an attempt to keep the world in suspense concerning their top draft pick, but most took a good guess on quarterback Jared Goff anyway. This year, it seems like a legitimate question mark as to who leads the class. What should the Cleveland Browns do with the top 2017 selection?

Wide receiver John Ross made headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine when he topped Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson's 40-time at 4.22. Will his performance propel him into top-10 status?

Alabama prospect Reuben Foster's troublesome offseason could set him backward and cost him millions, or the negative press may bounce off his solid collegiate production. Will he slip on draft day? If so, how far?

2017 NFL Draft TV and Live-Stream Schedule Date Time (ET) Round(s) TV Live Stream Thursday, April 27 8 p.m. 1 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Friday, April 28 7 p.m. 2-3 ESPN* and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Saturday, April 29 12 p.m. 4-7 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com *Coverage will switch to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.

Browns Still Split Between Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky

On April 27, the Browns will start the draft with a huge dilemma on their hands and the franchise's future hanging in the balance. Should they go with the best player or the top quarterback, in their eyes, on Thursday?

According to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, the decision remains split between coaches and the owner:

We all know an NFL team goes nowhere without a decent starting quarterback. Unfortunately, Cleveland hasn't been able to pin the tail on the donkey without the blindfold at the position in recent draft classes:

Former first-round picks Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel started a combined 28 games under center with the Browns and went 7-21 in the win-loss column. Neither quarterback made a single start since the 2015 season.

With a poor recent track record in selecting quarterbacks, there's a reason why most feel the team should choose the safe pick, Garrett, over a quarterback that's not much better or worse than two other signal-callers in the same draft class.

Will John Ross Be the First Wide Receiver Drafted?

Teams will find interest in Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis (6'3", 209 lbs) and Clemson wideout Mike Williams (6'4", 218 lbs) due to their sheer size. Nonetheless, it's fair to wonder about vertical speed and the ability to beat defenders downfield.

Neither prospect ran the 40-yard dash at the combine. Davis missed his pro day. Williams clocked a 4.5 and 4.49 at Clemson's pro day, per Aaron Cheslock of FOX Carolina News:

According to ESPN's Todd McShay and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Williams generated positive buzz during his pro day, which bodes well for his position as the top prospect at wide receiver:

Despite cramping up and having to discontinue his workouts at the combine, Ross set the 40-time record at 4.22. It's a number that teams will circle and highlight on draft day. However, Miller relayed a comparison provided by an NFL coach:

The NFL coach compared Ross to Tyreek Hill, and while that's a fun comparison, he isn't limited to special teams or being just a gadget player. Ross is a legit route-runner and has a much more dynamic ability to leave defenders in the dust with his breaks and cuts. Hill is arguably more powerful as a runner, but Ross is the more complete player. He's perhaps a mix of Hill's speed and DeSean Jackson's route-running skills.

Uncanny speed coupled with refined route-running skills will pose major issues for opposing secondaries and allow Ross to break free downfield for 20-plus yard bombs on a frequent basis.

Williams and Ross will likely battle for the top spot at the position. The team choosing the first wideout will have an option to add physicality and size or speed and technical ability to its wide receiver corps.

The Tennessee Titans may look to add a big No. 1 receiver who can also serve as an instant red-zone target for quarterback Marcus Mariota. In this scenario, Williams would be ideal. If the Buffalo Bills address the position at No. 10, expect Ross to hear his name at that spot. He'd complement pass-catcher Sammy Watkins.

A Team Within the Top 10 Will Draft Reuben Foster

For those keeping count, Foster has three off-field strikes on file over the past few months. He underwent surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff, per ESPN's Adam Caplan:

Former NFL team doctor David J. Chao MD estimates the recovery could linger into training camp:

Then, the league had to send Foster home from the combine after an incident with a hospital worker, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Recently, the Alabama prospect told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport about his diluted sample, which goes down as a failed drug test, not a positive sample for a substance.

In totality, there's a lot working against Foster as a top-10 pick, but he's still, by a wide margin, the best inside linebacker in this year's class. Behind him, Florida prospect Jarrad Davis has a history of minor injuries on the collegiate level. CBS Sports projects Davis as a borderline first-round prospect who can slip to Day 2.

Due to the lack of quality players at inside linebacker, one team will look past Foster's off-field flags and take him within the top 15. The Indianapolis Colts, who need toughness for their defense, would likely pull the trigger on the Alabama prospect, if he's still available at No. 15.