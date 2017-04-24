Full Oakland Raiders Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

8 of 8

1st Round: Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt

Many wouldn't consider Cunningham ideal due to his missed tackles and lanky frame. However, with a late first-round draft pick, prospects will come with warts. Barring a trade up, the Raiders don't have top-10 picks, who have very little holes in their skill sets. If available, the Vanderbilt product would be a safe pick at No. 24.

Cunningham had to overcompensate for a defense lacking overall talent. Del Rio, who talks about tackling and leverage ad nauseam, would address any defects in the prospect's tackling technique, if necessary.

2nd Round: Marcus Williams, FS, Utah

Utah's Marcus Williams possesses the ball skills, speed and athleticism needed to play free safety behind two slower cornerbacks who may trail speedy receivers in coverage. He grabbed 10 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Many like Budda Baker in this spot, but two 5'10" safeties could be susceptible to long passes to bigger receivers running down the middle. At 6'1", 202 pounds, Williams offers a decent chance at coming down with 50-50 jump balls against pass-catchers looking to high-point the football.

3rd Round: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

McKenzie could cement his name as a draft-day genius by selecting cornerback Sidney Jones in the third round. The Washington prospect tore his Achilles during his pro day performance, per Yahoo Sports writer Eric Edholm, but CBS Sports ranked him as a first-round pick before the injury.

Oakland could snag a first-round talent in the third round and shelve him for a year, which puts zero added pressure on Smith, Amerson or Carrie. For those who may think it's a wasted pick for a player who needs a full-year recovery, last year's third-round pick, Calhoun, only played 10 games before going on injured reserve. When active, he played just 16 percent of the defensive snaps.

4th Round: Anthony Walker Jr. ILB, Northwestern

At inside linebacker, it's Alabama's Reuben Foster and the rest. Davis' injury history places him in the muddle with Ohio State's Raekwon MacMillan and Northwestern product Anthony Walker Jr., who put together solid sophomore and junior seasons.

Similar to Davis, Walker's teammates respect him as a leader in the locker room, per Zierlein. In the same report, the scout discussed his inflated playing weight as a hindrance, but he weighed 238 pounds at the combine. The Northwestern product would be a solid downhill thumper with the ability to backpedal for short-area coverage duties.

5th Round: Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

There's enough talent at defensive tackle to wait until the fifth round for a rotational interior pass-rusher. The defense doesn't necessarily need an immediate starter, but there's a role open for an interior lineman with specific skills. The Raiders struggled to apply pressure in the A-gaps to flush stationary quarterbacks outside the pocket.

Vincent Taylor racked up 7.5 sacks during his final collegiate season at Oklahoma State. He doesn't have the strength or technique to handle two-gap assignments, but he can make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket.

6th Round: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh

Within a deep running back class, Conner could slip into the sixth round. He doesn't project as a lead ball-carrier, which pushes him further down the pecking order at his position.

Nonetheless, he's a perfect fit for the Raiders backfield. He's a fearless pass-blocker, which bodes well for Carr when he's trying to extend plays. At 6'1", 233 pounds, he's going to move the chains and run over a few defenders near the goal line for touchdowns.

7th Round: Elijah Lee, OLB, Kansas State

Linebacker Elijah Lee's purpose would be pushing Cunningham and Jenkins during training camp. Then, he'd apply his speed and tackling ability on special team for a couple of seasons.

If Cunningham's tackling issues continue or Jenkins never pans out into a valuable role player, Lee's quickness and ability to cover tight ends would benefit the defense. The Kansas State prospect logged five interceptions over the past two seasons.

7th Round: Damarius Travis, S, Minnesota

The Raiders lost safeties Brynden Trawick and Nate Allen via free agency, which opens reserves snaps on defense and opportunities on special teams. Safety Damarius Travis would bring toughness and grit to an overlooked unit, but he possesses the skill set to earn snaps in secondary.

The Minnesota prospect doesn't have the flashy statistics. However, based on recent film, he makes his presence known with hard hits and physical play in run support. During his senior season, he exhibited limited coverage capabilities with two interceptions and four passes defensed.

