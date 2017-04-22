Duke PG Frank Jackson Reportedly Declares for 2017 NBA Draft, Won't Hire Agent

Al Bello/Getty Images

Duke guard Frank Jackson has reportedly declared for the 2017 NBA draft but will not hire an agent.

Both Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune and Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com reported the news Saturday.

Jackson appeared in 36 games and made 16 starts for the Blue Devils in 2016-17, averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Since Jackson is reportedly not hiring an agent, he can still withdraw prior to the June 12 deadline and return to Duke, per NBA.com.

DraftExpress ranks Jackson as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2017 NBA draft class.

Guard Grayson Allen announced Tuesday that he will return to Duke for his senior season in 2017-18.

If Jackson decides to return as well, he will be the team's No. 2 returning scorer behind Allen and may be in line to start alongside him.

