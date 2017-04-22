    Arnold Classic South America 2017 Pro Show Bodybuilding Winner and Results

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Doherty speak on stage during the 2017 Arnold Classic at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 17, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
    Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

    Lukas Osladil was crowned the winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic South American Pro Show Bodybuilding competition Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

    The 36-year-old Czech Republic native defeated Juan "Diesel" Morel to take top honors:

    Arnold Classic South America Pro Show Bodybuilding Results
    RankBodybuilder
    1Lukas Osladil
    2Juan Morel
    3Michael Lockett
    4Johnnie O. Jackson
    5Tomas Kaspar
    6Earl Abrahams
    ArnoldClassicSouthAmerica.com

    Black Skull USA posted the following photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger presenting Osladil with the trophy on Instagram:

    Darkness Nation also posted a photo of all six finalists posing after the event:

    Osladil is a bodybuilding veteran with several big wins under his belt, including the 2015 IFBB Europa Phoenix.

    Based on the level of competition as well as the Arnold Classic banner, however, Saturday's victory was undoubtedly the most significant of his career.