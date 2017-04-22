Arnold Classic South America 2017 Pro Show Bodybuilding Winner and Results

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lukas Osladil was crowned the winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic South American Pro Show Bodybuilding competition Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 36-year-old Czech Republic native defeated Juan "Diesel" Morel to take top honors:

Arnold Classic South America Pro Show Bodybuilding Results Rank Bodybuilder 1 Lukas Osladil 2 Juan Morel 3 Michael Lockett 4 Johnnie O. Jackson 5 Tomas Kaspar 6 Earl Abrahams ArnoldClassicSouthAmerica.com

Black Skull USA posted the following photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger presenting Osladil with the trophy on Instagram:

Darkness Nation also posted a photo of all six finalists posing after the event:

Osladil is a bodybuilding veteran with several big wins under his belt, including the 2015 IFBB Europa Phoenix.

Based on the level of competition as well as the Arnold Classic banner, however, Saturday's victory was undoubtedly the most significant of his career.