PFA 2017: Predicting Player of the Year Awards Winners

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The top individuals in the Premier League will be competing for the Player of the Year trophy at the 44th PFA Awards to be held at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday.

Chelsea have two players up for the biggest prize as Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante were nominated after leading the Blues to the brink of the league title.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United also features alongside Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez in a strong six-man shortlist.

The PFA provided the full nominations for both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards via their official Twitter account:

Here's a prediction of who will collect the main gongs:

Player Of The Year: Eden Hazard

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

There is little doubt that Kante's transfer from reigning champions Leicester City reignited Chelsea this term, but it has been the performances of Hazard that have captured the imagination once again.

The Belgium international looked finished at Chelsea last season, regularly underperforming and appearing a shadow of his true self.

However, the arrival of manager Antonio Conte has transformed Hazard back into the Premier League's most exciting and dangerous player, and his influence has been undeniable in the the past six months.

Hazard has proved to be one of the most progressive players in Europe this season, per Squawka Football:

Conte has allowed Hazard to play with freedom, and his combination play with Diego Costa has all but won the Blues the title they surrendered last year.

Kante will run the Belgian close for the main accolade, but Hazard's performance levels have reached new levels this season as he proves his detractors wrong.

Young Player Of The Year: Romelu Lukaku

There can only be one winner of the Young Player award this term, and it must be Hazard's international team-mate who has plundered the goals for Everton.

The Toffees began the campaign in excellent shape but quickly tailed off before Lukaku found a rich vein of form.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The player's 24 goals and six assists, in the Premier League, via WhoScored.com, tells its own story as Lukaku establishes himself as one of the planet's great attackers.

There is uncertainty over whether the player will be at Goodison Park next season, with Chelsea considering a bid—per James Benson of the Daily Star—but the striker has been the central reason for the Merseyside club's success under manager Ronald Koeman.

Lukaku is likely to arrive at one of the biggest clubs in the world next summer, and he thoroughly deserves to be named Young Player of the Year at the PFA Awards ceremony.

Kane, Dele Alli and Leroy Sane have all been in outrageous form in recent months, but Lukaku has been the most consistent young player across the whole campaign.