Valero Texas Open 2017: Kevin Chappell Takes Lead with 1-Under 71 in Round 3

Kevin Chappell battled windy conditions Saturday at TPC San Antonio to seize the lead in the Valero Texas Open with a third-round one-under 71.

Chappell, who finished as the runner-up at the event in 2011, is now eight-under for the tournament, which gives him a one-stroke lead over Branden Grace and John Huh:

On a day that saw much of the field shoot over par, a late-round surge was enough to get Chappell to the top of the leaderboard after entering Saturday in third.

Chappell struggled to a two-over start on the front nine, but he managed to salvage the round by birdieing three of four holes from No. 14 to No. 17.

While Chappell often finds himself in the mix, he has had a difficult time sealing the deal in recent years, according to Justin Ray of GolfChannel.com:

Chappell will have another golden opportunity to pick up the first PGA Tour win of his career, but there is no shortage of competition nipping at his heels.

Chief among them may be Ryan Palmer, who is just two shots back at six-under after carding the low round of the day with a four-under 68.

Per PGA Tour Media, Palmer had a great day on the greens by sinking a number of long putts:

Grace and Huh are each just one shot behind Chappell after posting rounds of 70 and 71, respectively.

Huh's finish was especially impressive with an eagle on No. 17 and a birdie on the 18th to put himself in contention ahead of Sunday's final round.

As seen in this video courtesy of the PGA Tour, Huh converted a bunker shot on the 17th to give himself a ton of momentum:

Scotland's Martin Laird made a late push as well to emerge as one of Chappell's closest competitors.

The 2013 Valero Texas Open winner birdied each of the final two holes, coming within inches of an eagle on No. 18:

Laird is one of seven golfers who are just two shots off the pace at six-under.

Canada's Nick Taylor has work to do Sunday since he sits four strokes back at four-under, but he had the shot of the day Saturday in San Antonio.

On No. 17, Taylor narrowly missed recording just the second albatross on a par-four in the history of the PGA Tour:

For as spectacular as Taylor was on that shot, Bud Cauley and Tony Finau were equally unspectacular throughout Saturday's third round.

Finau and Cauley were tied for the lead at eight-under to start the day, but they both shot a two-over 74 to drop into a crowded tie for fourth.

As evidenced by this flubbed chip from Cauley on the 12th, it was largely a nightmarish day for the former leaders:

Despite their issues, Cauley and Finau remain very much in the hunt as part of a tournament in which no golfer has taken firm control.

Chappell is the man to beat, but the fact that he has a history of falling just short means the door is potentially open for someone else to steal the victory.