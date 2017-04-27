Yoenis Cespedes Injures Hamstring vs. Braves

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

All-Star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes pulled his hamstring against the Atlanta Braves, according to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal.

Diamond added that Cespedes suffered the injury while trying to run out a double and had difficulty walking off the field. The Mets announced the outfielder suffered the injury in his left hamstring.

The New York Mets star had injury problems in 2016, missing 30 games and spending time on the disabled list due to a quad injury. His performance on the field was terrific as he broke the 30-homer barrier for the second straight season and his .354 on-base percentage was his highest since he was a rookie in 2012.

The 31-year-old missed a couple of games in April this season due to a hamstring issue. His likely absence would leave a void in the middle of New York's lineup, though Jay Bruce and Travis d'Arnaud are off to hot starts to ease the blow.

With Cespedes likely out for the time being, Mets manager Terry Collins can insert Michael Conforto into the lineup every day. Conforto has had an erratic start to his MLB tenure, but at 24 years old, his ceiling remains high if he can get regular playing time.

Cespedes' combination of power and defense has made him one of the most valuable players since he was acquired by the Mets in 2015. His absence will put the onus on the pitching staff to hold down the fort for the time being.