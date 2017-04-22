Former 49ers RB Glen Coffee Attempting NFL Comeback After Serving in Army

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Glen Coffee is attempting to make an NFL comeback following four years of service in the United States Army.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Coffee was reinstated by the NFL after being on the league's reserve/retired list with the hopes of playing professional football again.

The 49ers drafted Coffee out of Alabama in the third round of the 2009 draft. He played one season for the team, appearing in 14 games and racking up 226 rushing yards.

During training camp in August 2010, Coffee announced he would be retiring from the league.

"This has been a tough decision for me to make, but at this time in my life I feel it is best for me that I move on from football," he said in a statement released by the 49ers (h/t Yahoo Sports' Doug Farrar). I appreciate what the 49ers, my teammates and coaches have done for me, and I wish them a blessed season and all the best in the future."

Wagoner noted that as part of Coffee's comeback attempt, the 49ers granted him his release to pursue a fresh start with a new franchise. Coffee will be 30 years old on May 1.

