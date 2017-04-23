PFA Awards 2017: Date, Time, Live Stream and Nominees List

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The greatest talents of the Premier League will be in attendance at the PFA Awards, as England's Player of the Year will be announced alongside a number of achievements.

A plethora of global superstars have been nominated for the primary gongs, including Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez.

Here is how you can watch the prestigious event:

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 9:15 p.m BST/4:15 p.m. ET

Stream: PFA's Facebook Live stream

The Nominees

The PFA provided a list of nominees for its main awards via their official Twitter account:

Romelu Lukaku has been nominated for both the Player of the Year and young player accolades after a tremendous campaign for Everton.

The Belgium international has scored 24 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, according to WhoScored.com, as the Toffees threaten to claim a European-qualification spot.

Ibrahimovic is also included after his goalscoring success at Manchester United, but the mercurial Swede was recently dealt a bitter blow after suffering a career-threatening knee injury in the UEFA Europa League match against Anderlecht.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Mike McGrath and Ken Lawrence of The Sun reported the striker will travel to the United States in a bid to save his career after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Hazard will be many people's tip to win the main award after leading Chelsea to the brink of a league and cup double.

The midfielder scored as the Blues defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday, and manager Antonio Conte will get the chance to win English football's two biggest trophies in his first year in charge.

Hazard had an awful season last year, which resulted in Jose Mourinho's dismissal as Chelsea manager, but the wizard has bounced back under the tenure of new boss Conte.

N'Golo Kante could run Hazard close as the pair battle for the main accolade, but Hazard has produced the eye-catching performances that his fellow professionals will have appreciated.