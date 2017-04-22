Arsenal Transfer News: Lorenzo Insigne Blow, Latest Joel Campbell Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli star and reported Arsenal transfer target Lorenzo Insigne has signed a new contract with the Partenopei, while Fenerbahce reportedly want to sign Joel Campbell.

As reported by The Sun's Sam Morgan, the Gunners were said to have a keen interest in Insigne, whose contract negotiations had been ongoing for months and appeared to be headed nowhere.

Rumours surfaced earlier this week the Italy international was on the verge of putting pen to paper, and on Saturday, Napoli officially announced the deal.

As shared by Football Italia, Insigne made it very clear this new contract means he's not leaving:

The 25-year-old was born just outside the Naples city centre and has spent his entire career with the Partenopei. He's a hero in the city and to the fans of the club, and a move away from the club never seemed likely.

Despite that, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had scouts watch the forward, per Morgan. The tricky contract negotiations meant there were no certainties, and at times this season, a summer moved seemed a possibility.

Insigne is a hugely important part of the team, however―he has already bagged 14 Serie A goals this season―and Napoli put an offer on the table he was willing to take.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Insigne's new deal may open the door for one of his attacking team-mates to leave during the summer, and Dries Mertens' contract negotiations have yet to result in a similar deal. Per TalkSPORT, the Belgian seems more likely to leave, so he could now become a target for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Turkish outlet Takvim (h/t Daily Star's Jamie Styles) reports Fenerbahce have already held talks with Arsenal and Campbell's representatives and are hopeful of landing the Costa Rican this summer.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Per the report, the Turks are interested in a loan move with an option to make the transfer permanent for about £3 million. Such a deal would make little sense, however―per Transfermarkt.co.uk, Campbell will be a free agent by the end of next season.

The 24-year-old has spent the majority of his Arsenal career out on loan and is currently with Sporting in Portugal, where he hasn't been a regular starter since the turn of the year. At this point, all signs indicate he'll never live up to the lofty expectations he carried after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

A summer exit seems likely, but Arsenal will likely prefer to sell the Costa Rica international, rather than send him out on yet another loan.