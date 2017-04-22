Raptors Even Series vs. Bucks in 87-76 Game 4 Win; DeMar DeRozan Drops 33

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors leveled their first-round 2017 NBA Playoffs series with the Milwaukee Bucks at two games apiece by scoring an 87-76 road victory Saturday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DeMar DeRozan was a force for the Raptors with 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Backcourt mate Kyle Lowry added 18 points, while Norman Powell, who stepped in the starting lineup for Jonas Valanciunas, chipped in 12 points, four boards and four assists.

Tony Snell paced the Bucks with 19 points on the strength of five three-pointers. But in a game where the home side desperately needed somebody to take control offensively, budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo only tallied 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting

A poor day of offensive execution from both teams—they shot a combined 39.1 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from three—kept the game close throughout. It was tied after both the first and second quarters before the Raptors grabbed a six-point lead after the third period.

NBA on TNT‏ highlighted the early success of DeRozan, who was almost alone in terms of generating consistent offense:

Milwaukee could never trim the lead below five in the fourth quarter. Head coach Jason Kidd's squad was relentless on the offensive glass to create a flurry of second-chance opportunities down the stretch, but the Bucks just never found their shooting stroke to make a serious charge.

ESPN Stats & Info spotlighted the ice-cold shooting from the Greek Freak:

Hardwood Paroxysm‏ commented on Toronto's much-needed triumph:

Looking ahead, the Raptors are back in control of home-court advantage with the win. Concerns about the lack of secondary offensive contributions are still in place, though. Players other than DeRozan and Lowry combined to shoot 31.7 percent in the contest. That must improve to advance.

Milwaukee can take solace in the fact it was able to remain competitive deep into the fourth quarter despite an off night from Antetokounmpo. More disciplined performances will be needed the rest of the way after racking up 20 turnovers Saturday.

The series shifts back to the Air Canada Centre in Toronto for Game 5 on Monday night.