Miguel Sano, Matt Boyd Ejected for Roles in Twins vs. Tigers Brawl

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday's game after striking Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann.

According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Sano got physical with McCann after Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd threw a pitch behind him. Boyd was also tossed from the game.

"I saw him wag his finger at my pitcher, and as far as I'm concerned, you're not going to do that while I'm catching," McCann said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.

The incident caused the benches to clear, as seen in this photo courtesy of Bollinger:

Earlier in the contest, Twins pitcher Justin Haley hit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones in the face with a pitch.

Blaine Hardy replaced Boyd in the game, while Joe Mauer came off the bench to pinch hit for Sano.

At the time of the melee, the Tigers were leading the Twins 3-2.

The teams entered the day in a tie for second place behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central with a record of 8-8.

Sano is enjoying a strong campaign with a .236 batting average, four home runs and 13 RBI, while Boyd is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

