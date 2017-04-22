La Liga Results 2017 Week 33: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defeated Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday, with Los Colchoneros continuing their pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann was the goal hero as coach Diego Simeone's side grabbed their 20th win of the league campaign.

Villarreal needed an injury-time winner to beat Leganes 2-1 as they chase a spot in Europe next season.

Malaga defeated Valencia 2-0, while Osasuna and Sporting Gijon played out a 2-2 draw at the foot of the table.

Here is the latest round of results and fixtures from Spain's top division:

La Liga 2017: Saturday's Scores, Forthcoming Fixtures Date Time (BST) Fixture Score Friday, April 21 8 p.m. Sevilla vs. Granada 2-0 Saturday, April 22 12 p.m. Malaga vs. Valencia 2-0 Saturday, April 22 3:15 p.m. Villarreal vs. Leganes 2-1 Saturday, April 22 5:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Sporting Gijon 2-2 Saturday, April 22 7:45 p.m. Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid 0-1 Sunday, April 23 11 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo TBD Sunday, April 23 3:15 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis TBD Sunday, April 23 5:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Alaves TBD Sunday, April 23 7:45 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona TBD Monday, April 24 7:45 p.m. Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao TBD Sky Sports

Here is the latest table:

La Liga 2017: Latest Standings # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 31 23 6 2 82 33 +49 75 2 Barcelona 32 22 6 4 91 30 +61 72 3 Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 60 24 +36 68 4 Sevilla 33 19 8 6 58 39 +19 65 5 Villarreal 33 16 9 8 48 27 +21 57 6 Athletic Club 32 16 5 11 45 37 +8 53 7 Real Sociedad 32 16 4 12 48 45 +3 52 8 Eibar 32 14 8 10 52 44 +8 50 9 Espanyol 33 13 10 10 44 43 +1 49 10 Celta Vigo 31 13 5 13 48 51 -3 44 11 Alaves 32 11 10 11 31 39 -8 43 12 Valencia 33 11 7 15 47 56 -9 40 13 Las Palmas 32 10 8 14 51 57 -6 38 14 Malaga 33 9 9 15 38 49 -11 36 15 Real Betis 32 9 7 16 35 51 -16 34 16 Deportivo La Coruna 32 7 10 15 35 50 -15 31 17 Leganes 33 6 9 18 27 51 -24 27 18 Sporting Gijon 33 5 8 20 36 66 -30 23 19 Granada 33 4 8 21 27 70 -43 20 20 Osasuna 33 3 9 21 33 75 -41 18 Sky Sports

Saturday Recap

David Ramos/Getty Images

As they have done many times this season, Atleti edged past their opponents to reaffirm their slim chances of catching Real and Barca at the top of the division.

Espanyol offered credible resistance to Simeone's men, and it took until the 73rd minute for the visitors to carve out a breakthrough.

Griezmann was Atleti's ace in the hand as the Frenchman scored his 100th goal in La Liga.

Squawka Football highlighted the striker's achievement:

A brace from Cedric Bakambu, including a goal in the 92nd minute, gave Villarreal a last-gasp victory against lowly Leganes.

Bakambu had given the hosts the lead after 68 minutes, but the visitors equalised on the stroke of full-time through Miguel Angel Guerrero.

However, there was still enough time for a dramatic winner as the 26-year-old found the back of the net in injury time to break the Cucumber Growers' hearts.

fotopress/Getty Images

Malaga cantered to a 2-0 victory against Valencia at home, with first-half goals from Recio and Sandro Ramirez settling the affair.

Osasuna and Sporting Gijon remain rooted in the relegation zone after drawing 2-2 at El Sadar Stadium.

Jorge Mere's own goal had given the home team an early advantage, and Kenan Kodro's effort 18 minutes from time appeared to have wrapped up a rare win.

However, Roberto Canella and Carlos Castro both struck in a two-minute spell late in the game as Osasuna surrendered maximum points.