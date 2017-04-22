    La Liga Results 2017 Week 33: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

    Atletico Madrid defeated Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday, with Los Colchoneros continuing their pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

    Antoine Griezmann was the goal hero as coach Diego Simeone's side grabbed their 20th win of the league campaign.

    Villarreal needed an injury-time winner to beat Leganes 2-1 as they chase a spot in Europe next season.

    Malaga defeated Valencia 2-0, while Osasuna and Sporting Gijon played out a 2-2 draw at the foot of the table.

    Here is the latest round of results and fixtures from Spain's top division:

    La Liga 2017: Saturday's Scores, Forthcoming Fixtures
    DateTime (BST)FixtureScore
    Friday, April 218 p.m.Sevilla vs. Granada2-0
    Saturday, April 2212 p.m.Malaga vs. Valencia2-0
    Saturday, April 223:15 p.m.Villarreal vs. Leganes2-1
    Saturday, April 225:30 p.m.Osasuna vs. Sporting Gijon2-2
    Saturday, April 227:45 p.m.Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid0-1
    Sunday, April 2311 a.m.Real Sociedad vs. DeportivoTBD
    Sunday, April 233:15 p.m.Celta Vigo vs. Real BetisTBD
    Sunday, April 235:30 p.m.Las Palmas vs. AlavesTBD
    Sunday, April 237:45 p.m.Real Madrid vs. BarcelonaTBD
    Monday, April 247:45 p.m.Eibar vs. Athletic BilbaoTBD
    Here is the latest table:

    La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
    #TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid3123628233+4975
    2Barcelona3222649130+6172
    3Atletico Madrid3320856024+3668
    4Sevilla3319865839+1965
    5Villarreal3316984827+2157
    6Athletic Club32165114537+853
    7Real Sociedad32164124845+352
    8Eibar32148105244+850
    9Espanyol331310104443+149
    10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
    11Alaves321110113139-843
    12Valencia33117154756-940
    13Las Palmas32108145157-638
    14Malaga3399153849-1136
    15Real Betis3297163551-1634
    16Deportivo La Coruna32710153550-1531
    17Leganes3369182751-2427
    18Sporting Gijon3358203666-3023
    19Granada3348212770-4320
    20Osasuna3339213375-4118
    Saturday Recap

    As they have done many times this season, Atleti edged past their opponents to reaffirm their slim chances of catching Real and Barca at the top of the division.

    Espanyol offered credible resistance to Simeone's men, and it took until the 73rd minute for the visitors to carve out a breakthrough.

    Griezmann was Atleti's ace in the hand as the Frenchman scored his 100th goal in La Liga.

    Squawka Football highlighted the striker's achievement:

    A brace from Cedric Bakambu, including a goal in the 92nd minute, gave Villarreal a last-gasp victory against lowly Leganes.

    Bakambu had given the hosts the lead after 68 minutes, but the visitors equalised on the stroke of full-time through Miguel Angel Guerrero.

    However, there was still enough time for a dramatic winner as the 26-year-old found the back of the net in injury time to break the Cucumber Growers' hearts.

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Players of Villarreal celebrates after scoring the second goal during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and CD Leganes at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 22, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Malaga cantered to a 2-0 victory against Valencia at home, with first-half goals from Recio and Sandro Ramirez settling the affair.

    Osasuna and Sporting Gijon remain rooted in the relegation zone after drawing 2-2 at El Sadar Stadium.

    Jorge Mere's own goal had given the home team an early advantage, and Kenan Kodro's effort 18 minutes from time appeared to have wrapped up a rare win.

    However, Roberto Canella and Carlos Castro both struck in a two-minute spell late in the game as Osasuna surrendered maximum points. 