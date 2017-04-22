IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Schedule, More After April 22 Fixtures

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians strengthened their position at the top of the Indian Premier League standings on Saturday, beating Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs thanks to a superb performance with the ball.

Earlier in the day, Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on the final ball, keeping the chase for the remaining play-off spots as close as ever. As shared by cricket writer Freddie Wilde, only Indians are taking all of their chances right now:

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

IPL Results Sunrisers Hyderabad 176/3 (20/20 ov); Rising Pune Supergiant 179/4 (20/20 ov) RPS won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) Mumbai Indians 142/8 (20/20 ov); Delhi Daredevils 128/7 (20/20 ov) MI won by 14 runs ESPNCricinfo.com

The current IPL standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R Pts Net RR For Against Mumbai Indians 7 6 1 0 0 12 +0.617 1186/132.2 1167/139.5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.709 1061/111.1 1044/118.1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.481 1186/135.3 1147/138.4 Rising Pune Supergiant 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.760 969/119.5 1035/117.0 Delhi Daredevils 6 2 4 0 0 4 +0.848 1007/120.0 904/119.5 Kings XI Punjab 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.606 973/113.3 1028/112.0 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.747 966/120.0 997/113.2 Gujarat Lions 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.769 1046/116.2 1072/109.5 ESPNCricinfo.com

Here's the schedule for the coming days:

IPL Schedule Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Sunday, April 23 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Kings XI Punjab Sunday, April 23 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Monday, April 24 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Tuesday, April 25 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Wednesday, April 26 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders IPLT20.com

Indians' bowling and fielding were on point on Saturday, and Wilde shared these statistics to highlight just how impressive their win was:

The total of 142 came after just four batsmen scored double-digit runs, with Jos Buttler managing 28 from 18 to lead the way. With a run rate of just 7.10 runs per over, the total seemed far too small to defend at the Wankhede Stadium, of all places.

But Mumbai's bowlers got off to a marvelous start, limiting the first six batsmen of Delhi to single-digit runs. Kagiso Rabada (44 from 39) and Chris Morris (unbeaten 52) combined for a strong rally in the latter overs, but by that time, the chase was all but doomed.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Mitchell McClenaghan led the way with three wickets, conceding just 24 runs in four overs. All of Mumbai's bowlers finished with economy rates in the single digits, and no one fared worse than 8.00.

The people running the team's Twitter account were understandably excited:

In Pune, MS Dhoni smacked a four on the final delivery of the match to win his team a tightly contested match. The Indian star played a crucial role in the chase with an unbeaten 61, and team-mate Rahul Tripathi also deserved a lot of credit for his 59 from 41.

Hyderabad had cruised to a total of 178 with a clean, patient innings that only required five batsmen. Moises Henriques (55 not out) and David Warner (43 from 40) calmly added to the total, and Hyderabad seemed to be on their way to an easy win against a struggling Pune outfit.

Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket early, but Tripathi and Dhoni came through in a big way, keeping things tight. The win means the difference between the second-placed team and last-placed team remains just four points.