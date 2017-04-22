IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, More After Latest T20 Action

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs, as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a doubleheader in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

The Indians edged out the Daredevils in a thrilling game where the batsmen struggled to find boundaries with regularity.

The Sunrisers couldn't produce the sufficient run rate needed to deny Supergiant, despite a knock of 55 runs by the impressive Moises Henriques.

MS Dhoni led Pune to victory after an unbeaten stand of 61 runs from 34 deliveries, including eight boundaries.

David Warner leads the race for the orange cap after scoring 282 runs in seven matches.

Here's a look at the top run-scorers after Saturday's matches:

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers—Orange Cap POS PLAYER TEAM INN RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s 1 David Warner SRH 7 282 56.40 129.35 29 10 2 Nitish Rana MI 6 258 43.83 139.89 15 16 3 Brendon McCullum GL 6 258 43.00 150.87 22 16 4 Manish Pandey KKR 5 245 122.50 145.83 16 11 5 Suresh Raina GL 6 243 60.75 148.17 24 7 6 Shikhar Dhawan SRH 7 235 33.57 118.09 27 3 7 Hashim Amla KXIP 6 234 58.50 141.81 22 10 8 Gautam Gambhir KKR 6 229 57.25 137.95 31 1 IPLT20.com

Here are the top wicket-takers:

IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers—Purple Cap No Player Team Pl O R W 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 7 28 176 16 2 Chris Morris DD 6 22 152 12 3 Mitchell McClenaghan MI 7 28 243 12 4 Rashid Khan SRH 7 28 195 10 5 Pat Cummins DD 6 23.1 172 9 IPLT20.com

Mitchell McClenaghan was man of the match as Delhi failed to chase down Mumbai's disappointing total of 142 for seven.

The hosts had struggled at the crease, with Jos Buttler run out for 28 runs, and Parthiv Patel bowled by Kagiso Rabada for just eight from his knock.

Kieron Pollard staged a middle-order standoff to allow the Indians to post a modest total, but Delhi's batsmen dramatically failed.

McClenaghan took three wickets as Sanju Samson surrendered on nine runs, and Aditya Tare was run out for a duck.

Kagiso Rabada offered the visitors some hope after losing their opening six wickets, and the player top scored with 44 runs off 39 balls.

Mumbai shared their victory celebrations via their official Twitter account:

Warner and Henriques gave Hyderabad a fine start against Pune, scoring 43 and 55, respectively. Warner's total was from just 40 balls, giving his side a solid platform as they hunted victory.

The Australian leads the chase for the orange cap after scoring 282 runs for SRH.

Rahul Tripathi was impressive as he opened for Pune, hitting 59 runs from only 41 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes.

However, it was left to the icon Dhoni to drive his team to victory, smashing five fours and three sixes as he finished the game not out.

Mumbai continue to lead the standings after claiming 12 points from seven matches. Pune now reside in fourth after accumulating six points.