Josh Gordon Sued in Paternity Case

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon faces a lawsuit from an Ohio woman attempting to "establish paternity" of her two-year-old child.

On Friday, Mark Naymik of Cleveland.com reported Kristen Leonard formally filed the paperwork in March, and the first hearing in the case is scheduled for May 16. If Gordon is recognized as the father, Leonard is seeking child support.

"We hope to resolve this matter quickly and amicably so my client's child can have the benefit of being supported by both parents," Kelly M. Zacharias, the mother's lawyer, told Cleveland.com.

It's the second such case involving Gordon since 2015.

Last September, a paternity test revealed there was "99.9 percent certainty" he was the father of a one-year-old child with another Ohio woman, per Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com. The case had previously led to warrants for the NFL player's arrest after he failed to respond.

TMZ Sports noted Gordon told the court in December he accepted the test results and wanted "reasonable parenting time with the child as agreed upon by the parties."

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old wideout is trying to revive his football career. He filed for reinstatement in early March after missing the last two seasons through a suspension from violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon last appeared in the NFL in December 2014.

