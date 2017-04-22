EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 34 Results and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 34 Results and Top ScorersApril 22, 2017
Everton's Romelu Lukaku was kept quiet during Saturday's scoreless draw against West Ham United, while Joshua King of Bournemouth was the only top-ranked forward to find the net, as the Cherries beat Middlesbrough 4-0.
Lukaku remains the Premier League's top scorer with a four-goal advantage over Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. King has 14 strikes after 34 matches. Here's a look at Saturday's results:
|Premier League Results
|Bournemouth
|4-0
|Middlesbrough
|Hull City
|2-0
|Watford
|Swansea City
|2-0
|Stoke City
|West Ham
|0-0
|Everton
|WhoScored.com
The current standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|32
|24
|3
|5
|65
|27
|+38
|75
|2
|Tottenham
|32
|21
|8
|3
|68
|22
|+46
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|33
|19
|9
|5
|69
|40
|+29
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|32
|19
|7
|6
|63
|35
|+28
|64
|5
|Manchester United
|31
|16
|12
|3
|48
|24
|+24
|60
|6
|Everton
|34
|16
|10
|8
|60
|37
|+23
|58
|7
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|6
|8
|63
|40
|+23
|57
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|12
|8
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|44
|9
|Southampton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|40
|-3
|40
|10
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|11
|Stoke
|34
|10
|9
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|39
|12
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|8
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|38
|13
|West Ham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|38
|14
|Leicester
|32
|10
|7
|15
|41
|53
|-12
|37
|15
|Burnley
|33
|10
|6
|17
|33
|47
|-14
|36
|16
|Crystal Palace
|32
|10
|5
|17
|44
|52
|-8
|35
|17
|Hull
|34
|9
|6
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|33
|18
|Swansea
|34
|9
|4
|21
|39
|68
|-29
|31
|19
|Middlesbrough
|33
|4
|12
|17
|23
|43
|-20
|24
|20
|Sunderland
|32
|5
|6
|21
|26
|58
|-32
|21
|WhoScored.com
Here are the Premier League's top scorers:
|Premier League Top Scorers
|R
|Player
|Team
|Player Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|24
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|20
|3
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|19
|4
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|17
|5
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|M. Utd
|17
|6
|Sergio Aguero
|M. City
|17
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|14
|9
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|14
|10
|Joshua King
|Bournemouth
|14
|WhoScored.com
Lukaku came into Week 34 having scored three goals in his last two matches, but the Hammers neutralised the Belgian for 90 minutes on their way to a point at home.
Per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones, Everton's struggles on the road need to be addressed:
Matt Jones @MattJFootball
No need for fume. Obviously need to improve away. Could do with a win on the road before end of the season to stop it becoming a *thing*4/22/2017, 4:01:34 PM
Neither team did much in the attacking third, and when the Toffees tried to increase the pace, West Ham's physical tactics inside the box went unpunished. Ademola Lookman went close with a shot that just missed the crossbar, but other than that, chances were few.
Paddy Power were blunt in their post-match assessment:
Paddy Power @paddypower
West Ham 0-0 Everton. The good news is that it's over and it's finished and we don't have to watch that fixture again this season.4/22/2017, 3:53:08 PM
The Cherries were a lot more entertaining in their win over Middlesbrough, finding the back of the net four times. King needed just minutes to open the scoring, and Benik Afobe doubled the lead inside of 20 minutes.
Boro have struggled in the Premier League of late and never came close to a comeback, with Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels adding to the deficit after the break.
Per Squawka Football, King's run is something to marvel at:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Joshua King has now scored 8 Premier League goals in his last 9 games. On form. https://t.co/1OaLo4OrEH4/22/2017, 2:08:41 PM
Fernando Llorente and Thomas Carroll guided Swansea City to a pivotal win over Stoke City, with the Welsh side now sitting just behind Hull City in the battle against relegation. The Tigers also won on Saturday, beating Watford thanks to goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas.
The two sides appear set to battle it out for the right to play in next year's Premier League, with Hull sporting a slight advantage and the easier schedule for the remaining matches.