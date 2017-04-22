EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 34 Results and Top Scorers

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton's Romelu Lukaku was kept quiet during Saturday's scoreless draw against West Ham United, while Joshua King of Bournemouth was the only top-ranked forward to find the net, as the Cherries beat Middlesbrough 4-0.

Lukaku remains the Premier League's top scorer with a four-goal advantage over Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. King has 14 strikes after 34 matches. Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Premier League Results Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough Hull City 2-0 Watford Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City West Ham 0-0 Everton WhoScored.com

The current standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 +38 75 2 Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 +46 71 3 Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 +29 66 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 +28 64 5 Manchester United 31 16 12 3 48 24 +24 60 6 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 +23 58 7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 +23 57 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 -3 44 9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 -3 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 11 Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 -13 39 12 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 -14 38 13 West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 -15 38 14 Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 -12 37 15 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 -14 36 16 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 -8 35 17 Hull 34 9 6 19 36 67 -31 33 18 Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 -29 31 19 Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 -20 24 20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 -32 21 WhoScored.com

Here are the Premier League's top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers R Player Team Player Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham 20 3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 19 4 Diego Costa Chelsea 17 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic M. Utd 17 6 Sergio Aguero M. City 17 7 Dele Alli Tottenham 16 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 14 9 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 10 Joshua King Bournemouth 14 WhoScored.com

Lukaku came into Week 34 having scored three goals in his last two matches, but the Hammers neutralised the Belgian for 90 minutes on their way to a point at home.

Per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones, Everton's struggles on the road need to be addressed:

Neither team did much in the attacking third, and when the Toffees tried to increase the pace, West Ham's physical tactics inside the box went unpunished. Ademola Lookman went close with a shot that just missed the crossbar, but other than that, chances were few.

Paddy Power were blunt in their post-match assessment:

The Cherries were a lot more entertaining in their win over Middlesbrough, finding the back of the net four times. King needed just minutes to open the scoring, and Benik Afobe doubled the lead inside of 20 minutes.

Boro have struggled in the Premier League of late and never came close to a comeback, with Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels adding to the deficit after the break.

Per Squawka Football, King's run is something to marvel at:

Fernando Llorente and Thomas Carroll guided Swansea City to a pivotal win over Stoke City, with the Welsh side now sitting just behind Hull City in the battle against relegation. The Tigers also won on Saturday, beating Watford thanks to goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas.

The two sides appear set to battle it out for the right to play in next year's Premier League, with Hull sporting a slight advantage and the easier schedule for the remaining matches.