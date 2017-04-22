    EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 34 Results and Top Scorers

    Everton's Romelu Lukaku was kept quiet during Saturday's scoreless draw against West Ham United, while Joshua King of Bournemouth was the only top-ranked forward to find the net, as the Cherries beat Middlesbrough 4-0.

    Lukaku remains the Premier League's top scorer with a four-goal advantage over Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. King has 14 strikes after 34 matches. Here's a look at Saturday's results:

    Premier League Results
    Bournemouth4-0Middlesbrough
    Hull City2-0Watford
    Swansea City2-0Stoke City
    West Ham0-0Everton
    The current standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3224356527+3875
    2Tottenham3221836822+4671
    3Liverpool3319956940+2966
    4Manchester City3219766335+2864
    5Manchester United31161234824+2460
    6Everton34161086037+2358
    7Arsenal3117686340+2357
    8West Bromwich Albion33128133942-344
    9Southampton31117133740-340
    10Watford33117153754-1740
    11Stoke34109153750-1339
    12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
    13West Ham34108164459-1538
    14Leicester32107154153-1237
    15Burnley33106173347-1436
    16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
    17Hull3496193667-3133
    18Swansea3494213968-2931
    19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
    20Sunderland3256212658-3221
    Here are the Premier League's top scorers:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    RPlayerTeamPlayer Goals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham20
    3Alexis SanchezArsenal19
    4Diego CostaChelsea17
    5Zlatan IbrahimovicM. Utd17
    6Sergio AgueroM. City17
    7Dele AlliTottenham16
    8Eden HazardChelsea14
    9Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    10Joshua KingBournemouth14
    Lukaku came into Week 34 having scored three goals in his last two matches, but the Hammers neutralised the Belgian for 90 minutes on their way to a point at home.

    Per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones, Everton's struggles on the road need to be addressed:

    Neither team did much in the attacking third, and when the Toffees tried to increase the pace, West Ham's physical tactics inside the box went unpunished. Ademola Lookman went close with a shot that just missed the crossbar, but other than that, chances were few.

    Paddy Power were blunt in their post-match assessment:

    The Cherries were a lot more entertaining in their win over Middlesbrough, finding the back of the net four times. King needed just minutes to open the scoring, and Benik Afobe doubled the lead inside of 20 minutes.

    Boro have struggled in the Premier League of late and never came close to a comeback, with Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels adding to the deficit after the break.

    Per Squawka Football, King's run is something to marvel at:

    Fernando Llorente and Thomas Carroll guided Swansea City to a pivotal win over Stoke City, with the Welsh side now sitting just behind Hull City in the battle against relegation. The Tigers also won on Saturday, beating Watford thanks to goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas.

    The two sides appear set to battle it out for the right to play in next year's Premier League, with Hull sporting a slight advantage and the easier schedule for the remaining matches.