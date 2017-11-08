Kevin Durant Out for Warriors vs. Timberwolves Due to Thigh Injury

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss Wednesday night's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena due to a left thigh contusion.

Warriors PR provided the status update Wednesday afternoon.

Durant played nearly 33 minutes, scoring 21 points and grabbing eight rebounds during Golden State's 97-80 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area noted Durant hit the floor hard multiple times against the Heat and had "some general soreness" after the Warriors' win.

Durant joined the Warriors after a drama-filled trip into free agency during the 2016 offseason, and the impact has been massive. He averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season, and he won the 2017 NBA Finals MVP award.

He's averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 boards and 5.0 dimes per game through 11 appearances this season.

Injuries became a concern during his debut campaign with the star-studded squad, though. The forward missed around five weeks of action after suffering a knee injury. He returned for the start of the postseason before a calf issue popped up early in Round 1.

Golden State will again turn to a committee of players to fill the void if Durant is sidelined. Patrick McCaw may once again step into the starting lineup, but Andre Iguodala, Omri Casspi and Nick Young should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of extra playing time.

The Warriors feature enough high-end talent and depth to remain a top-tier team, even if their superstar forward misses more than one game. So far there's been no indication the issue could turn into an extended absence for the MVP contender, though.