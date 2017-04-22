    Aaron Hernandez's Family Planning Private Funeral in Connecticut

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
    Nancy Lane/Associated Press

    A private funeral will be held for Aaron Hernandez in Bristol, Connecticut, on Monday, according to the Associated Press

    "The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences," Hernandez's family said in a statement Saturday, per ESPN.com news services. "We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time."

    Hernandez, 27, was found hanged in his cell Wednesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. His death was later ruled a suicide. 

    Hernandez had been serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Five days before his death, Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 drive-by murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. 