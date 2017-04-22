    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 34 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    Hull City and Swansea City both won as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defeating Watford and Stoke City, respectively, on Saturday.

    The Swans beat the Potters 2-0, as the 10-man Tigers overcame the Hornets 2-0 at home.

    West Ham United and Everton played out a goalless draw in east London, but the result takes the Toffees above Arsenal—who fall to seventh.

    Bournemouth were in impressive late-season form as they smashed Middlesbrough 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

    Here are Saturday's confirmed results:

    2017 Premier League: Saturday's Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Bournemouth4-0Middlesbrough
    Hull City2-0Watford
    Swansea City2-0Stoke City
    West Ham United0-0Everton
    Here are the latest standings:

    2017 Premier League: Latest Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3224356527+3875
    2Tottenham Hotspur3221836822+4671
    3Liverpool3319956940+2966
    4Manchester City3219766335+2864
    5Manchester United31161234824+2460
    6Everton34161086037+2358
    7Arsenal3117686340+2357
    8West Bromwich Albion33128133942-344
    9Southampton31117133740-340
    10Watford33117153754-1740
    11Stoke34109153750-1339
    12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
    13West Ham34108164459-1538
    14Leicester32107154153-1237
    15Burnley33106173347-1436
    16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
    17Hull3386193467-3330
    18Swansea3384213768-3128
    19Middlesbrough32412162241-1924
    20Sunderland3256212658-3221
    Saturday Recap

    Hull and Swansea cancelled each other out, with both teams claiming three points as the relegation battle goes down to the wire.

    The Tigers were reduced to 10 men after a controversial red card for Oumar Niasse midway through the first half, but the hosts overcame the odds to maintain their impressive run at home.

    Two goals in 11 minutes in the second half gave Hull victory, as Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas hit the back of the net.

    Swansea made sure they didn't fall further behind as they attempt to survive, and strikes from Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll guaranteed the win.

    Stoke's Marko Arnautovic blasted a penalty high over the bar in a bad day at the office for the attacker.

    Everton climbed to sixth above Arsenal after a goalless draw at West Ham, with Romelu Lukaku failing to find the back of the net.

    Bournemouth were rampant as they dismantled Boro, who appear destined for imminent relegation.

    Gaston Ramirez's early red card gave the Cherries the advantage, and Joshua King and Benik Afobe made it 2-0 at half-time.

    Further efforts from Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels completed a great day for the south coast club as they climb into mid-table safety.