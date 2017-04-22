EPL Results: Saturday's Week 34 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Hull City and Swansea City both won as they attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defeating Watford and Stoke City, respectively, on Saturday.

The Swans beat the Potters 2-0, as the 10-man Tigers overcame the Hornets 2-0 at home.

West Ham United and Everton played out a goalless draw in east London, but the result takes the Toffees above Arsenal—who fall to seventh.

Bournemouth were in impressive late-season form as they smashed Middlesbrough 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Here are Saturday's confirmed results:

2017 Premier League: Saturday's Results Home Score Away Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough Hull City 2-0 Watford Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City West Ham United 0-0 Everton PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest standings:

2017 Premier League: Latest Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 +38 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 +46 71 3 Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 +29 66 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 +28 64 5 Manchester United 31 16 12 3 48 24 +24 60 6 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 +23 58 7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 +23 57 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 -3 44 9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 -3 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 11 Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 -13 39 12 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 -14 38 13 West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 -15 38 14 Leicester 32 10 7 15 41 53 -12 37 15 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 -14 36 16 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 -8 35 17 Hull 33 8 6 19 34 67 -33 30 18 Swansea 33 8 4 21 37 68 -31 28 19 Middlesbrough 32 4 12 16 22 41 -19 24 20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 -32 21 PremierLeague.com

Saturday Recap

Hull and Swansea cancelled each other out, with both teams claiming three points as the relegation battle goes down to the wire.

The Tigers were reduced to 10 men after a controversial red card for Oumar Niasse midway through the first half, but the hosts overcame the odds to maintain their impressive run at home.

Two goals in 11 minutes in the second half gave Hull victory, as Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas hit the back of the net.

Swansea made sure they didn't fall further behind as they attempt to survive, and strikes from Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll guaranteed the win.

Stoke's Marko Arnautovic blasted a penalty high over the bar in a bad day at the office for the attacker.

Everton climbed to sixth above Arsenal after a goalless draw at West Ham, with Romelu Lukaku failing to find the back of the net.

Bournemouth were rampant as they dismantled Boro, who appear destined for imminent relegation.

Gaston Ramirez's early red card gave the Cherries the advantage, and Joshua King and Benik Afobe made it 2-0 at half-time.

Further efforts from Marc Pugh and Charlie Daniels completed a great day for the south coast club as they climb into mid-table safety.