Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti and Virgil van Dijk

Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has responded to the latest round of Andrea Belotti rumours, saying it could be difficult for the Italian to stay if the likes of Chelsea make a big-money offer for his services.

The former Inter star made the admission during a pre-match press conference, responding to questions regarding a possible offer of more than £50 million.

Per the Daily Star's Alex Wood, he said:

I hope he stays but if he does he must have the right mentality. We all hope Belotti stays at the club and he’d like to stay as well. However, big offers will come sooner or later and at that point it could be hard [for him] to stay. Belotti is 23-years-old and he could score 30 goals each season.

Belotti has been one of Serie A's top revelations this season and is in a battle for the top scorer's title, having bagged 25 goals already.

He scored 14 goals last season after moving from Palermo to Turin, and scouts and pundits alike are convinced he's not a one-hit wonder. The 23-year-old has flashed a remarkably well-rounded set of skills, scoring easily with both of his feet and his head.

The Italy international is strong, athletic and instictive, and for a physical striker who does a lot of damage inside the box, he's deceptively fast and technical.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Even though he didn't become a huge name until a few months into the 2016-17 campaign, he's already the default starter for the national team, where he has also displayed strong form.

Torino rewarded him with a contract extension earlier this season, including a massive £85 million buyout clause. So far, the team has maintained the clause will have to be triggered in full if a team wants to buy Belotti, but one has to assume the Granata wouldn't be able to decline any offer of more than £50 million.

Football commentator Adam Summerton ranked Belotti among the best young talents in Europe, indicating such an offer wouldn't be over the top:

Belotti projects as an absolute superstar, but the fact he has yet to play for a top team means a move will carry some risk.

Elsewhere, The Sun's Mark Irwin has reported Southampton have already started to prepare for Virgil van Dijk's departure, as the club has identified Toulouse's Christopher Jullien as his replacement.

The Frenchman is a similar player to Van Dijk from a physical standpoint and has enjoyed a fine 2016-17 season, finally making good on his potential. He previously played for Freiburg, where he failed to make the grade, but seems to have overcome his issues after returning to Ligue 1.

Van Dijk has been linked with just about every top club in the Premier League at this point, and a bidding war seems unavoidable.

Here's a look at the Saints star in action for the Netherlands:

The Blues have some interesting talent waiting in the wings at his position, with Kurt Zouma expected to take on a bigger role next season and Andreas Christensen likely to return from his spell with Borussia Monchengladbach. That may stop manager Antonio Conte from spending a crazy amount of money on Van Dijk.