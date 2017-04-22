    2017 Premier League 2: Sunderland U23s Steal Late Victory from Arsenal

    Stuart NewmanFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Maksymilian Stryjek of Sunderland reaches for the ball under pressure during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Sunderland U21 and Tottenham Hotspur U21 at Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground on August 23, 2015 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
    Sunderland's under-23 side came from behind to grab a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Arsenal under-23s in a dramatic encounter at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on Saturday.

    Donyell Malen gave the Gunners the lead just before the hour mark, before Lynden Gooch restored parity 12 minutes later and set up an entertaining final 20 minutes.

    And deep into the match, substitute Luke Molyneux scored with his first touch of the ball to propel the Black Cats up two places in the Group 1 table to sixth.

    In Saturday's other match, Swansea City easily beat Stoke City 4-1. Here's a look at the results and standings:

    Sunderland vs. Arsenal2-1
    Stoke City vs. Swansea City1-4
    Premier League 2 Table
    Group 1TeamPlayedWonDrewLostGDPoints
    1.Everton U2321153347:1948
    2.Manchester City U2320126248:2842
    3.Liverpool U2320114542:2437
    4.Arsenal U2321102938:3032
    5.Chelsea U232179539:3030
    6.Sunderland U232167825:3425
    7.Tottenham U2320641030:3722
    8.Manchester United U232057824:3422
    9.Southampton U2321561026:3621
    10.Derby U2321561029:4121
    11.Leicester U232047925:3919
    12Reading U2320531231:5218
    Group 2TeamPlayedWonDrewLostGDPoints
    1.Swansea U23 22171443:2252
    2.Wolves U23 21115538:2938
    3.Newcastle Utd U23 22114734:3037
    4.Fulham U2321103838:2933
    5.Blackburn U232194824:2831
    6.West Ham U232186728:2630
    7.Aston Villa U232185834:3229
    8.Brighton U232176820:2227
    9.West Brom U2321641125:2922
    10.Middlesbrough U2322561125:3421
    11.Stoke City U2322481025:3620
    12Norwich U2321441318:3516
    Arsenal were looking for three points to keep up the pressure on third-place Liverpool in the Premier League 2 ladder, but they were no match for a spirited Sunderland in the second half.

    It was the hosts who started much the better side in the early exchanges, with Rees Greenwood and Joel Asoro both having efforts smartly saved by Hugo Keto.

    Gooch, too, was causing endless problems for the visitors and putting pressure on the Arsenal goal, but his efforts weren't rewarded as the first half ended goalless.

    In the second period, Arsenal started to come alive and began demonstrating exactly why they're right up there in the Premier League 2 table. And it wasn't long before they got their reward.

    After a flowing move, Malen slotted the ball home to give Elliott Dickman's side a mountain to climb with just over 30 minutes remaining.

    However, all Malen's strike succeeded in doing was waking up Sunderland from their second-period slumber. The Black Cats were suddenly flowing like they were in the opening half and laying siege to Keto's goal.

    On 68 minutes, they got what they deserved as Gooch found the back of the net with a low drive. Keto could have done better with the effort, but Sunderland weren't about to complain.

    Both sides had chances to land a winner as the clock ticked towards the 90, including an Ainsley Maitland-Niles effort that went narrowly wide of Max Stryjek's post.

    But with 87 minutes gone, a long Ethan Robson clearance was latched on to by the fresh legs of Molyneux, who scored with his first touch to hand Sunderland all three points.

    The victory was nothing more than the hosts deserved, as they moved above Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United into sixth.

    Following the match, game-winner Molyneux praised the spirit of his team-mates and enjoyed his moment in the spotlight:

    Swansea have dominated Group 2 this season and continued their remarkable run with a 4-1 defeat of Stoke, taking their lead in the standings to 14 points.

    Liam Cullen and Daniel James took care of the scoring for the Welsh side, who will be formidable foes in the Premier League 2's top division next season.