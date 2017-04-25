NFL1000 Presents Bleacher Report's 2017 NFL Draft Preview

1 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Here's a list of players you might see selected outside the first round but who could make serious impacts on their NFL teams over time.

Davis Webb, QB, Cal

Webb played in two Air Raid offenses at Texas Tech and Cal, which may lead some to believe he's far from NFL-level. But he's got the playbook smarts to compete with any NFL quarterback, and while he does need a few mechanical fixes, he's capable of making most throws.

Nathan Peterman, QB, Pitt

More than one evaluator I've talked to (including ESPN's Jon Gruden) believes Peterman to be the most complete quarterback prospect in this class above the neck. Over and over, you'll hear people say that from an understanding perspective he could be a first-year starter. Mechanical and field-reading issues may get in the way of that, but don't be surprised if you hear his name called in the second round.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

Kamara's fumbles, lack of consistent inside running and off-field concerns may take him out of the first round, but he's a shifty, balanced runner with the kind of easy acceleration to get to the second level and make home run plays happen.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Hunt doesn't possess blinding speed, but he shows great balance before and after contact—if you're going to stop him, you'd better do more than arm-tackle. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry in his collegiate career in the MAC, but he's got NFL-level skills.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Kupp blew up the stat sheet in 2016 with 117 receptions on 153 targets for 1,704 yards and 17 touchdowns. He won't get a nod in the first round because he lacks the explosiveness that allows the league's better receivers to create separation, but he can sit in zones very well, he understands how to rock slot cornerbacks to sleep on short routes, and he'll be a high-volume target in the right offense.

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

One of the NCAA's more prolific receivers in the last few years, Jones had an incredible 216 targets in 2016, and he made the most of them with 158 catches for 1,744 yards and eight touchdowns. He's going to be a No. 2 receiver in the NFL because he doesn't have amazing straight-line speed, but he does have the innate toughness to create plays after the catch.

David Njoku, TE, Miami

Njoku is an exciting option in any passing game—his route understanding and combination of size and speed will help his NFL success. There's an outside shot he may hear his name called in the first round, but someone's going to have to love his receiving tape enough to ignore his relatively unimpressive blocking.

Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

A 44-game starter in the Patriot League, Davenport is getting looks from teams because he's able to move his 6'7", 318-pound frame around the edge. He's going to have to deal with a severe uptick in competition and clean up his footwork, but there's a lot to like.

Danny Isidora, OG, Miami

The 6'3" Isidora isn't as tall as some NFL teams would like their guards to be, and he tends to struggle at the line of scrimmage in pure power situations, but he's great on the move. A move to center at the next level wouldn't be a shock.

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

You've probably heard some buzz about Rivers, and it's warranted. He's a bit of an end-backer tweener at 248 pounds, and he'll be best served away from the line to get his speed going without too many obstructions, but he's got the speed around the edge and an impressive "dip-and-rip" move to get to the quarterback.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

The 6'7", 289-pound Kpassagnon put on 70 pounds of weight during his college career, turning himself into the kind of raw but gifted athlete NFL teams love to take as projects and turn into finished products. An amazingly quick and violent lineman, Kpassagnon is still getting the intricacies of the position together, but if he does, watch out.

Chris Wormley, DT/DE, Michigan

At 6'5" and 298 pounds, Wormley projects best as a hybrid end, though he can kick inside in hybrid packages when needed. He's got decent enough speed to generate a pass rush, but he'll need a wider array of pass-rush moves at the next level—like most defensive linemen who come out of college. He had 15 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 66 quarterback hurries his last three years at Michigan.

Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

It may take the right defense—and a lot of patience—to make Bowser an elite pass-rusher at the NFL level, but he does have the raw tools. He put up seven sacks in just 173 pass-rushing snaps last season, but he'll have to learn pass-rush moves and how to generate strength against better blockers.

Jayon Brown, OLB, UCLA

Brown was a linebacker in college, but he could make the move to strong safety at the NFL level. Last season, he allowed an opponent passer rating of 50.4 when he was targeted, and he'll probably be a more effective tackler when he's not asked to deal with run fits quite as much.

Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

Tankersley has the ability to be a lockdown corner; there's no question about that. He allowed an opponent passer rating of 41.2 in two full seasons, but he'll have to cut down on the physical nature of his play to a degree, or NFL refs will target him like crazy. He also needs to learn to be more seamless in his transitions from the line of scrimmage.

Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

It's not out of the question for Jackson to hear his name called in the first round of the draft—teams will find his explosive athleticism exciting. He's a touchdown magnet whenever he gets the ball in his hands, but as a pure cornerback he'll need to refine his technique in most dimensions. He's a project player to a degree but one well worth taking early on.

Budda Baker, S, Washington

Baker was a missile on the field for the Huskies' championship-level secondary, and by all accounts he was the emotional table-setter for the entire defense. What will keep him from the first round is his size. At 5'10" and 195 pounds, he's likely a good fit in the NFL as a slot and roving defender, but he'll have to play in space because he doesn't have the size to become a nickel/dime linebacker or center field safety.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Williams is a bit of a tweener from a size perspective (6'1", 202), but there's no question he has an eye for the ball. He nabbed five interceptions in each of his last two seasons and added four forced fumbles in his three-year collegiate career. He'd be a great addition to a variable secondary that requires its defenders to play multiple roles.