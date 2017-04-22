Evidence Omitted to Make Eli Manning Look Guilty in Memorabilia Case, Giants Say

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Legal representatives for Eli Manning filed a brief Wednesday, saying "relevant evidence" was omitted from emails to make it seem like the quarterback was involved in a memorabilia scheme.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan and Darren Rovell, "The claim was part of a brief filed Wednesday in Bergen County [New Jersey] that alleged Manning's emails were mischaracterized for the purpose of disparaging him and the Giants."

On April 13, the New York Post's Kaja Whitehouse and Bruce Golding cited court documents that showed an email from Manning to Giants equipment manager Joe Skiba in April 2010 asking if he had items that could be sold.

Manning wrote: "2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli."

The Giants and Manning have since denied any wrongdoing by the two-time Super Bowl champion, and lawyers representing them released the following statement:

"I've done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide," Manning told reporters Thursday, per Raanan and Rovell.

