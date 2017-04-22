NBA Playoffs 2017: Updated Postseason Bracket Picture, Results and Predictions

NBA Playoffs 2017: Updated Postseason Bracket Picture, Results and PredictionsApril 22, 2017
As NBA playoffs series shift venues, we're starting to see lower seeds fight back with a victory or pushed to the brink of elimination.
The Indiana Pacers blasted the Cleveland Cavaliers for a half with 74 points in Game 3, but the defending champions, led by LeBron James, returned the favor and then some in the second half.
The Cavaliers closed the contest with a 119-114 victory, which makes Sunday's tilt an elimination contest. In a 4-0 sweep scenario, questions will swirl around forward Paul George's future with the team.
Keep a close eye on the sixth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who stole a victory on the Toronto Raptors court and then crushed them by 27 points at home. The Bucks list as the only lower seed to lead their playoff series.
How many teams will complete a sweep? Will we see a first-round upset? What are the biggest postseason storylines to date?
|2017 NBA Playoffs: Round 1 Results and Predictions
|Eastern Conference
|Matchup
|Series
|Prediction
|No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Chicago Bulls
|2-1 CHI
|BOS in 7
|No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers
|3-0 CLE
|CLE in 4
|No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks
|2-1 MIL
|TOR in 7
|No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks
|2-0 WAS
|WAS in 5
|Western Conference
|Matchup
|Series
|Prediction
|No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers
|2-0 GS
|GS in 4
|No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies
|2-1 SA
|SA in 5
|No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder
|2-1 HOU
|HOU in 5
|No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
|2-1 LAC
|UTA in 7
|Predictions
Rajon Rondo Fractured Thumb, Boston Celtics Win
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb during the team's Game 2 victory, but he won't need surgery to repair it, per the team's official website.
Rondo significantly elevated his regular-season play while active in two playoff appearances against the Boston Celtics:
|Rajon Rondo Rising Up for Postseason
|Stat Category
|Season Average
|Playoff Average
|Points
|7.8
|11.5
|Rebounds
|5.1
|8.5
|Assists
|6.7
|10
|Steals
|1.4
|3.5
|Turnovers
|2.4
|2.0
|ESPN.com
The Bulls went home with a 2-0 advantage, but the Celtics jumped off to an early lead and never took their feet off the pedal. If Chicago loses, the momentum and series swings back to Boston.
The Bulls didn't shut the door on Rondo's potential return, per head coach Fred Hoiberg via Chicago Tribune reporter K.C. Johnson:
K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop
Hoiberg said Rondo is in cast and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. Suffered injury in 3rd quarter. Played through it.4/21/2017, 3:44:10 PM
Chicago, without its floor general, won't have enough to close out the series. Second-year guard Jerian Grant replaced Rondo in the starting lineup. The Bulls' starting five combined for six assists in Game 3. Clearly, the offense lacked movement and shrewd decision-making at point guard.
Sans Rondo, the Bulls lose the series in seven games.
Taj Gibson Aids Russell Westbrook in Thunder Victory
Unless you'd like to count forward Paul Roberson's Game 1 outburst when he shot 4-of-6 from three-point range, this series has been a lot of Russell Westbrook and not much more for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Friday, forward Taj Gibson finally answered Westbrook's SOS with a 20-point performance. He went 10-of-13 from the field and added an inside presence to the Thunder's frontcourt.
In the postgame press conference, Westbrook talked about feeding Gibson on the inside in a favorable matchup:
Erik Horne @ErikHorneOK
Westbrook said Thunder wanted to keep going to Taj Gibson (20 points), miss or make, liked the matchup: https://t.co/Ed67bQDuZE4/22/2017, 5:12:41 AM
Meanwhile, Westbrook continued to be himself—an extraordinary talent who does a little bit of everything to carry his team to victory. He accomplished something that hasn't been done since the 2002 playoffs and etched his name next to Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson again, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Russell Westbrook: 1st player with a triple-double in back-to-back games of a playoff series since Jason Kidd in 2002 East Conf Finals. https://t.co/bIUse4QKZE4/22/2017, 3:18:54 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Russell Westbrook: 2nd player in NBA history with consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in the playoffs (Oscar Robertson). via @EliasSports https://t.co/Llij1OTuf04/22/2017, 1:30:00 PM
Gibson's presence in the post could be a factor going forward and the spark needed to balance this series. As a given, Westbrook will also need to keep putting up triple-doubles to combat Houston Rockets guard James Harden and an array of shooters on the roster.
Blake Griffin's Toe Injury Ends Season
ESPN's Marc Spears tweeted an official statement from the Los Angeles Clippers, which confirms forward Blake Griffin's toe injury:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
Clippers forward Blake Griffin to miss rest of playoffs due to toe injury https://t.co/ariIa2FKFu4/22/2017, 2:29:17 PM
Griffin also missed two games in a six-game series last year against the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the Clippers, it's another postseason appearance that includes an uphill climb with an injury to a prominent player. The team went into the 2017 playoffs with pressure as an underachieving team in years past.
Point guard Chris Paul, who's also missed playoff games due to injury over the past two years, led Los Angeles to a 111-106 victory over the Jazz on Friday. He scored 34 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
Without Griffin, the team will need Paul to maintain his 26.7-point average or push a little more on the offensive end to compensate for the injured forward's contributions. Role players such as center Marreese Speights and guard Jamal Crawford will also need to soak up some responsibility in the scoring department.