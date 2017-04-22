Italian Cyclist Michele Scarponi Dies at Age 37 After Being Hit by Van

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died at the age of 37 after being hit by a van during a training ride near his home in Filottrano.

The Telegraph reported that the Team Astana rider went out for an early morning training session on Saturday before the tragedy occurred.

Scarponi reached the top of the cycling world when he won the 2011 Giro d'Italia, and he showed similar class by winning the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps just last week.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In a statement released by Astana, the team labelled the morning's events as "a tragedy too big to be written" and sent their thoughts to the cyclist's family:

Michele died in the morning while he was training. This is a tragedy too big to be written. Michele has been hit by a van on a crossroad. This morning Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened. We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation. He was a real milestone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team. The Astana Pro Team clings to the Michele family in this incredibly painful moment of sorrow and mourning.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Scarponi finished fourth in the Tour of the Alps on Friday before returning home to his family in the evening.

Tributes from the cycling world have been pouring in since the announcement of his death, including from Britons Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas:

Scarponi is survived by his wife and two children.