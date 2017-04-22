Ilie Nastase Under Investigation for Controversial Serena Williams Comments

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Ilie Nastase is reportedly under investigation by the International Tennis Federation for a racist comment he made about Serena Williams after she announced she was pregnant earlier in the week.

According to the Press Association (via ESPN.com), the Romanian Fed Cup captain said the following of Williams' baby: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"

In December, Williams announced she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind," the organization said in a statement, per the PA. "We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."

Nastase was also at the center of controversy on Saturday morning during a Fed Cup match between Romania and Great Britain.

According to the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg, the 70-year-old was thrown off the court after he engaged in a verbal altercation with the chair umpire.

Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association relayed video of Nastase being escorted to the locker rooms:

The Telegraph's Simon Briggs reported that the umpire had asked the crowd to quiet down and respect the players, at which point Nastase said, "It's not the opera, what's your f--king problem?"

Nastase also reportedly called Johanna Konta and captain Anne Keothavong "f--king b---hes," according to Briggs.