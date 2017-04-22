Marcos Rojo Reportedly out for Season with Cruciate Injury

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has reportedly been ruled out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his left knee, per ESPN.

The Argentinian centre-back was stretchered off in the first half of United's Europa League quarter-final triumph over Anderlecht on Thursday and will now be forced to sit out of the important final stretch of the campaign.

Jose Mourinho's side are still in the hunt for a fourth-place Premier League finish and will play in the semi-finals of the Europa League, but they'll have to cope without Rojo for the duration.

