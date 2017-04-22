Kevin Durant Ruled Out for Game 3 vs. Trail Blazers After Leg Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kevin Durant will miss a second consecutive playoff game Saturday as he continues to nurse a left calf strain, the team announced.

ESPN's Marc Stein first reported Durant was ruled out for Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers after he missed Game 2 for precautionary reasons.

The news comes as a minor surprise, considering Durant appeared on track for an appearance in Game 3 after he participated in practice Friday and was officially listed as questionable.

However, the Warriors have maintained all along that Durant wouldn't be cleared if there was a risk of further damage to his leg.

"Look, if it was Game 7 of the Finals, (Durant) could play," head coach Steve Kerr said Friday, per the Mercury News' Anthony Slater. "We're not talking about something that could damage his career. What we’re talking about is something that if it potentially gets worse and knocks him out for a few weeks, it's not worth it."

If there's good news for the Warriors, it's that they proved capable of beating the Blazers in Durant's absence when they crushed the competition 110-81 in Game 2 at Oracle Arena.

Now eyeing a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Warriors will attempt to channel that effort in hostile territory and produce another statement.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

