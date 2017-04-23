NHL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Stanley Cup Games

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs has progressed at a swift pace, and things will accelerate even more Sunday, with two elimination games on deck.

The day's early showdown will pit the Ottawa Senators against the Boston Bruins, while the second tilt has the Washington Capitals seeking a knockout blow against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, both the Senators and Capitals will have to show up with wins in hostile territory if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here's a rundown of when and where you can catch Sunday's action:

Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule: Sunday, April 23 Matchup Time (ET) TV Opening Line Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins 3 p.m. NBC Boston -161 Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. NBCSN Washington -141 NHL.com; OddsShark.com

Game 6: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins just barely forced a Game 6 thanks to a double-overtime tally from Sean Kuraly in Friday's Game 5. But now that they've fought to see another day, the Bruins will return to their home ice with a shot at redemption after dropping both Game 3 (4-3) and Game 4 (1-0) at TD Garden.

However, Boston remains at a disadvantage in the depth department considering the Senators have four lines filled with goal-scoring threats.

"We don't really have a fourth line," Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher said, per the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa. "Every line could be our first, second, third or fourth every game. Right now, that's our biggest strength. A lot of the guys that weren't supposed to be on the top two or top three lines all year were. They got all these minutes."

And while the Senators have watched Derick Brassard, Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman pile up points, the Bruins have seen some of their most important contributors fade into the background.

Namely, this season's three top goal-scorers.

This postseason, Brad Marchand (two points), David Pastrnak (four points) and David Krejci (zero points) have combined to score as many goals as Ryan. That doesn't bode particularly well for a series victory.

Also consider Krejci was forced to exit Game 5 after suffering a knee injury, and the Bruins could be in trouble when they hit the ice Sunday.

Prediction: Senators 2, Bruins 1

Game 6: Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Williams played hero in overtime Friday night, which means the Washington Capitals can fend off some pesky first-round demons with a win in Game 6 Sunday evening at Air Canada Centre.

That said, it won't be easy.

Mike Babcock's up-and-coming squad has put up a serious fight against the Presidents' Trophy winners, with four of five games to this point having been decided in overtime.

Plus, the Maple Leafs don't appear down after giving the Capitals everything they could handle in Friday's 2-1 loss.

"I think we played well enough to win that game tonight," defenseman Matt Hunwick said, per the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur. "Not a lot to choose. I think their power play's been good, but five-on-five I think we feel pretty confident in our game."

The Capitals, though, have to be breathing a sigh of relief.

Not only did they avoid heading back to Toronto down 3-2 and facing questions about their viability as title contenders once again, but Alexander Ovechkin also dodged a bullet by being able to return in the second period after suffering a scary leg injury in Friday's opening frame.

"Ovi's a horse," Game 5 hero Williams said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It takes a lot to hurt that guy, especially this time of year. He came back hard, fans gave him a great ovation and he played another hard game for us again."

With another physical tour de force on tap in Game 6, don't be surprised if the Maple Leafs give the Capitals everything they can handle with a return trip to Verizon Center in sight.

"Bottom line is we've got to go home and win a game now because we want to be right here, in overtime, in Game 7," Babcock said, per Arthur.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2 (OT)