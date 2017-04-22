Shenzhen International 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Austrian Berndt Wiesberger will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Shenzhen International on Sunday, after he carded a plucky three-under 69 in Round 3.

Wiesberger came into Saturday's play four shots clear of the field on 12 under par, but he was forced to scrap around Genzon Golf Club to retain his dominance at 15 under par.

South African Dylan Frittelli heads up a talented chasing pack hoping to dethrone the Austrian on 12 under, with Ross Fisher, George Coetzee, David Lipsky and Dean Burmester one back on 11 under.

Here's a look at the rest of the leaderboard after an exciting penultimate round:

For the full leaderboard after Day 3, click here.

AFP/Getty Images

Wiesberger has been rock solid in China all week, posting birdies galore, only two bogeys and showcasing his short-game brilliance to keep him at the top of the pile.

However, Saturday's round didn't quite start according to plan, as he chalked up four straight pars before a bogey on the long fifth took him back to 11 under and off the top of the leaderboard.

Still, it wasn't long before the Wiesberger of Rounds 1 and 2 reared his head again, as he carded birdies on the seventh and ninth to hit the summit once again, per European Tour:

Birdies either side of a bogey on the 14th took the Austrian to 14 under for the tournament and into a commanding position. Bouncing back to post a birdie on 15 was nothing short of exceptional and summed up the way he's grinded all week.

The reachable par-five 17th gave Wiesberger a chance to move even further into the lead, and he duly dispatched his 15-foot putt to get there—via European Tour:

Three shots clear of nearest challenger Frittelli, Wiesberger is in the perfect position to chalk up his fourth European Tour victory and first since back in the summer of 2015.

However, with such talented stars in the shape of Fisher, Coetzee, Lipsky and Burmester hunting behind the leading pair, Wiesberger can't afford to slip up on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there was a special moment for Frenchman Gregory Bourdy on Saturday, as he carded an ace on the 186-yard par-three third to get his round off the perfect start—per European Tour:

Bourdy went on to sign for a two-under 70 to sit on 10 under for the tournament alongside countryman Alex Levy, Yan-Wei Liu and Bubba Watson.

It's all set up very nicely for the fourth and final round of the Shenzhen International, where favourable conditions can result in some low scores.

A player could come out of the woodwork and shock Wiesberger with a round in the low 60s, which means the Austrian will need to do all he can to move out of sight.